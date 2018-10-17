eStruxture Names Annie Corbeil as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

“With our recent acquisition and westward expansion to Vancouver, we knew it was time to grow our leadership division with exceptional new talent,” says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. “While we are impressed with the depth of Annie's finance expertise, what we find particularly valuable is her diverse operational experience. She has worn many hats, and with a growing company like ours, that diversity of experience is tremendously valuable. Importantly, Annie’s experience with strategic planning, M&A integration, solutions implementation, and overall process improvements and business analysis is completely in-line with eStruxture’s future endeavors.”



As the new SVP and CFO, Ms. Corbeil brings a plethora of experience in business operations and finance. Prior to joining eStruxture, Ms. Corbeil was SVP of Operations and Finance at global medical supply manufacturer and distributor, AMD Medicom Inc., where she oversaw finance, operations, IT, regulatory affairs and quality assurance on behalf of the company. Ms. Corbeil also served as VP of Finance at Phillippe Dandurand Wines, and as Director of Budgeting and Planning at Rexel North America/Westburne.



“I am honored to join an innovative and forward-thinking company like eStruxture,” adds Ms. Corbeil. “Over the past several months, the team has been enhancing our core offerings to give customers the ability to grow, over the long term, within our hyperscale facilities. With this solid foundation in place, I look forward to leading the company to even more growth, now and into the future.”



