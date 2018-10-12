Argo launches Bitcoin on its mining platform

The move comes in response to consumer demand and will increase the total number of cryptocurrencies available for mining by subscribers to seven. The current market capitalisation of Bitcoin is $114bn.



Argo’s customers are currently able to mine Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Zcash, Komodo and Horizen through its monthly subscription, cloud-based mining-as-a-software service.



The addition of Bitcoin follows the successful expansion of Argo’s mining platform and a ten-fold increase in its sold packages to 4,200, marking the first significant ramp-up of the company’s revenues since its Initial Public Offering in August of 2018.



“We are delighted to announce the addition of Bitcoin to our platform. This is yet another step towards Argo’s long-term goal to become the leading global provider of easy-to-use and transparent crypto-mining services for the general public” said Mike Edwards, president and co-founder of Argo.

“We have seen strong demand for Bitcoin and our growth strategy is customer-led. We look forward to offering even more choice as demand grows and we invest in our platform.”



About Us:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global data centre management business that provides a low-cost, flexible and user-friendly platform for the mining of leading cryptocurrencies. Our cloud-based Mining as a Service (MaaS) platform is available at scale on a monthly subscription. Our platform provides consumers without significant computing expertise or complex and expensive hardware with the opportunity to mine Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Zcash, Horizen and Komodo. From November 1st Bitcoin will also be available through the platform. Argo is headquartered in London, UK and operates state-of-the art data centres in Quebec, Canada. The Company's shares are listed on the main market of London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB.

