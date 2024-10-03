Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Echosys Advisory - Internship - M&A & Project Finance Analyst - Jan 2025 - Paris

Echosys Advisory is a financial advisory firm, specializing in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and industrial decarbonization. Our ambition is to contribute to the acceleration of the ecological transition by intervening where projects and capital should meet. We support developers and industrialists in the development of their projects, the structuring of contracts, the financial structuring and fundraising, as well as investors, from the identification of investment opportunities to the operational management of assets.

You will work in conjunction with the founding partners of the company and will be fully integrated into the execution of transactions. You will benefit from a very strong exposure to all our activities (M&A, project finance, venture capital, strategic consulting, market research, creation of investment funds, etc.) and will have a direct impact on the growth of the company.


Main missions :

● Complex financial modeling of projects and companies
● Preparation of deliverables (teaser, information memorandum, term sheet, analysis notes, etc.)
● Participation in the negotiation of transactional documentation
● Identification of opportunities.

Experience and skills :

● Spoken and written fluency in French and in English
● At least one experience in Corporate Finance / M&A / PE / Strategy Consulting
● Very good command of financial modeling (Excel, VBA)
● Dual training finance/engineering or finance/legal appreciated
● Appetite for the renewable energy sector and more generally for the ecological transition

Profile :

● Analytical skills, rigor and ability to synthesize to produce quality documents
● Initiative and creativity to understand complex subjects and participate in an entrepreneurial adventure
● Higher education from a university or first-rate school (BAC +4/5) with a finance specialty (applications open to gap and graduation profiles).

Contacts :

Please send your CV to recrutements@echosys.co before October 18, 2024.

about Echosys Advisory

Echosys Advisory - Internship - M&A & Project Finance Analyst - Jan 2025 - Paris
