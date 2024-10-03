Echosys Advisory - Internship - M&A & Project Finance Analyst - Jan 2025 - Paris

Echosys Advisory is a financial advisory firm, specializing in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and industrial decarbonization. Our ambition is to contribute to the acceleration of the ecological transition by intervening where projects and capital should meet. We support developers and industrialists in the development of their projects, the structuring of contracts, the financial structuring and fundraising, as well as investors, from the identification of investment opportunities to the operational management of assets.



You will work in conjunction with the founding partners of the company and will be fully integrated into the execution of transactions. You will benefit from a very strong exposure to all our activities (M&A, project finance, venture capital, strategic consulting, market research, creation of investment funds, etc.) and will have a direct impact on the growth of the company.