Echosys Advisory - Internship - M&A & Project Finance Analyst - Jan 2025 - Paris

Main missions :
● Complex financial modeling of projects and companies
● Preparation of deliverables (teaser, information memorandum, term sheet, analysis notes, etc.)
● Participation in the negotiation of transactional documentation
● Identification of opportunities.
Experience and skills :
● Spoken and written fluency in French and in English
● At least one experience in Corporate Finance / M&A / PE / Strategy Consulting
● Very good command of financial modeling (Excel, VBA)
● Dual training finance/engineering or finance/legal appreciated
● Appetite for the renewable energy sector and more generally for the ecological transition
Profile :
● Analytical skills, rigor and ability to synthesize to produce quality documents
● Initiative and creativity to understand complex subjects and participate in an entrepreneurial adventure
● Higher education from a university or first-rate school (BAC +4/5) with a finance specialty (applications open to gap and graduation profiles).
Contacts :
about Echosys Advisory
Echosys Advisory is a financial advisory firm, specializing in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and industrial decarbonization. Our ambition is to contribute to the acceleration of the ecological transition by intervening where projects and capital should meet. We support developers and industrialists in the development of their projects, the structuring of contracts, the financial structuring and fundraising, as well as investors, from the identification of investment opportunities to the operational management of assets.
Echosys Advisory
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
