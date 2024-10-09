Eurazeo - Internship - Mid-Large Buyout - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo Mid-Large Buyout Presentation
As Eurazeo’s oldest division, Mid-Large buyout (ex Capital) invests €200-600m equity tickets in mid to large companies, focusing on growth investments with a resilient base in Western Europe and North America and sectors benefitting from positive macro trends. Past investments include Moncler DORC.
Job Description
- Eurazeo MLBO team offers interns the chance to engage in the direct acquisition of mid/ large-sized companies in a variety of sectors, focusing on Tech-enabled Services, Financial Services and Healthcare.
- You will be involved in the review and evaluation of transactions, supporting the team in the due diligence, structuring and financing.
Responsibilities
Primary responsibilities will include :
- Strategic and financial analysis of investment opportunities (market analysis, competitive positioning, business model…)
- Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos
- Financial modeling (business plan, operational model, LBO, structuring, financing, returns on investment, analysis of scenarios and sensitivities)
- Participation to meetings with the different parties involved (management meetings, consultants, lawyers, bankers…)
- Companies’ valuation: LBO, multiples, sum of parts…
- Monitoring of portfolio companies: build-up analysis, reporting analysis…
Qualifications
Eurazeo seeks to hire individuals who are highly motivated, with strong analytical & quantitative skills and have demonstrated excellence in prior experiences. In particular the successful candidate should have :
- Academic background: 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business School, Engineering School, Science Po, Dauphine
- Previous experience in finance (PE, VC, M&A, TS) or strategy consulting
- Knowledge of corporate finance & accounting basics with interest for investment
- Reliability, curiosity and initiative
- Autonomy and multi-tasking
- Integrity and team spirit
- Fluent in French & English
- Mastering of Microsoft Office suite (Excel / Powerpoint / Word)
details
- Start date: January 2025
- Location : 66 Rue Pierre Charron 75008 Paris
- Duration : 6 months
- Job title : internship
Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc.. As a business we are commited to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc..
to apply
about eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading European investment group that manages €35.0 billion in diversified assets, including €24 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.
The Group supports nearly 600 companies, providing their development with the commitment of its more than 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, as well as its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
Its institutional and family shareholders as well as its solid financial structure enable it to survive over the long term.
Eurazeo
The Group supports nearly 600 companies, providing their development with the commitment of its more than 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, as well as its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
Its institutional and family shareholders as well as its solid financial structure enable it to survive over the long term.
- Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
- Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
Eurazeo
voir les autres offres d'eurazeo
Eurazeo - Stage - Venture - Contrôleur Financier - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Real Estate - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - NovSanté - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - stage - Private Debt Flex Financing - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Infrastructure - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - UK & Nordics Fundraising & Business Development Internship - London - ASAP
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship – Financial and ESG Controller - Infrastructure - Janvier 2025
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Real Estate - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - NovSanté - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - stage - Private Debt Flex Financing - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Infrastructure - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - UK & Nordics Fundraising & Business Development Internship - London - ASAP
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship – Financial and ESG Controller - Infrastructure - Janvier 2025
à lire aussi sur eurazeo
L'ex-dirigeante d'Eurazeo Virginie Morgon lance sa société d'investissement (Reuters)
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles
-
Nomination | F3P, Marie Guillemot, Présidente du Directoire de KPMG devient la Présidente de la Fédération Française des Firmes Pluridisciplinaires
-
DeluPay déploie sa solution de paiement auprès du Paris FC
-
Mata Capital IM - Stage / Alternance
-
Powens, Bertrand Jeannet quitte ses fonctions exécutives, Jean Guillaume, ex-Xpollens devient CEO
-
ComPilot, la solution de conformité pour les entreprises du Web3, est disponible sur la blockchain Tezos