Eurazeo - Internship - Mid-Large Buyout - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group that manages €35.0 billion in diversified assets, including €24 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.

The Group supports nearly 600 companies, providing their development with the commitment of its more than 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, as well as its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.

Its institutional and family shareholders as well as its solid financial structure enable it to survive over the long term.