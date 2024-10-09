Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Eurazeo - Internship - Mid-Large Buyout - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group that manages €35.0 billion in diversified assets, including €24 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.
The Group supports nearly 600 companies, providing their development with the commitment of its more than 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, as well as its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
Its institutional and family shareholders as well as its solid financial structure enable it to survive over the long term.


Eurazeo Mid-Large Buyout Presentation

As Eurazeo’s oldest division, Mid-Large buyout (ex Capital) invests €200-600m equity tickets in mid to large companies, focusing on growth investments with a resilient base in Western Europe and North America and sectors benefitting from positive macro trends. Past investments include Moncler DORC.

Job Description

  • Eurazeo MLBO team offers interns the chance to engage in the direct acquisition of mid/ large-sized companies in a variety of sectors, focusing on Tech-enabled Services, Financial Services and Healthcare.
  • You will be involved in the review and evaluation of transactions, supporting the team in the due diligence, structuring and financing.

Responsibilities

Primary responsibilities will include :

  • Strategic and financial analysis of investment opportunities (market analysis, competitive positioning, business model…)
  • Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos
  • Financial modeling (business plan, operational model, LBO, structuring, financing, returns on investment, analysis of scenarios and sensitivities)
  • Participation to meetings with the different parties involved (management meetings, consultants, lawyers, bankers…)
  • Companies’ valuation: LBO, multiples, sum of parts…
  • Monitoring of portfolio companies: build-up analysis, reporting analysis…

Qualifications

Eurazeo seeks to hire individuals who are highly motivated, with strong analytical & quantitative skills and have demonstrated excellence in prior experiences. In particular the successful candidate should have :

  • Academic background: 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business School, Engineering School, Science Po, Dauphine
  • Previous experience in finance (PE, VC, M&A, TS) or strategy consulting
  • Knowledge of corporate finance & accounting basics with interest for investment
  • Reliability, curiosity and initiative
  • Autonomy and multi-tasking
  • Integrity and team spirit
  • Fluent in French & English
  • Mastering of Microsoft Office suite (Excel / Powerpoint / Word)

details

  • Start date: January 2025
  • Location : 66 Rue Pierre Charron 75008 Paris
  • Duration : 6 months
  • Job title : internship


Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc.. As a business we are commited to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc..

to apply


about eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group that manages €35.0 billion in diversified assets, including €24 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.
The Group supports nearly 600 companies, providing their development with the commitment of its more than 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, as well as its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
Its institutional and family shareholders as well as its solid financial structure enable it to survive over the long term.

  • Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
  • Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.


Eurazeo

Calmon Partners
