World Blockchain Forum — Accelerating Blockchain Innovations in New York and Beyond


NEW YORK CITY, May 20, 2019 /WBF/ – World Blockchain Forum Corp. (WBF) is dedicated to promoting and accelerating innovations and developments within the blockchain industry in Asia, U.S., and beyond.



The “New York 2019 & World Blockchain Awards” event, hosted by WBF, will take place in New York at the Altman Building on September 27 and 28, 2019.

Expected to bring over 1,500 attendees, the two-day conference will bring together leaders and experts from audit & assurance, regulation, investment banking, research, and blockchain companies, startups and media to discuss blockchain technologies implementation and practices in various industries, including Ernst & Young, Grayscale Investments, Pythagoras Investment Management, Digital Asset, DMS Governance, Celsius Network, Fordham University, Cadence, Wachsman, and InterBlockchain.io.
“With so many developments in the blockchain industry since 2018, where is the industry heading in 2019 and the next couple of years? How can companies and investors implement this technology to drive revenue and growth? I think these are the questions a lot of investors and companies want to know more about, and our ‘New York 2019 & World Blockchain Awards’ event will be a great opportunity to learn from industry leaders and experts from Asia, Europe, and US,” said Sheng Zhao, CEO of WBF.

A Bridge to The Future With recent developments in the blockchain industry, the technology has proven that it is a game-changer for many industries.

During the “New York 2019 & World Blockchain Awards” event, C-level executives, researchers and innovators will discuss topics such as the latest blockchain industry trends, token economies, implementations of blockchain solutions in various industries, and blockchain regulations.

Keynote speakers and panelists include Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale Investments; Chris Church, Digital Asset; John D’Agostino, DMS Governance, Liz Schack Rabban, Celsius Network; Grainne McNamara, EY, Mitchell Dong, Pythagoras Investment Management; Benjamin M. Cole, Fordham University; Nelson Chu, Cadence; David Wachsman, Wachsman; Adi Sideman, YouNow; Oded Shaoshany, OU Orbise Corp; Didier Martin, InterBlockchain.io.

WBF is committed to bridging the gap between blockchain technologies and enterprise adoption in various industries, especially in finance and supply chain, by connecting global investors and cutting edge technologies.

On behalf of WBF, we are excited to invite you and your organization to join our event. Please stay tuned to our social media platforms for more details and updates. For more information on the “New York 2019 & World Blockchain Awards” event, please visit: https://www.wbfnyc.com/

About WBF
World Blockchain Forum Corp. (WBF) was incorporated in New York City in 2017. From 2017 to 2019, the company has successfully held conferences in multiple countries such as the China, U.S., the UK, Singapore, and Korea. More than 1,500+ attendees joined WBF’s New York event in 2018, including 200+ speakers and multiple themes such as digital finance, cryptocurrency, token economics, and AI trading.

To learn more about partnerships and sponsor opportunities, please contact: Elaine Wang: elaine@wbf.io


Monday, June 17th 2019
