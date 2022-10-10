Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Web3 Gaming Marketplace AQUA.xyz Integrates with Immutable X To Expand Offerings for Core Gamers

The partnership will improve the current player experience and help catalyze the onboarding of future Web3 gamers.


AQUA, a player-focused community marketplace built for Web3 gamers, today announced its partnership with Immutable X, a leading blockchain platform that simplifies the creation of non-fungible token (NFT) projects for developers. AQUA will help Immutable’s catalog of blockchain gaming partners gain traction and raise awareness across broader gaming audiences, while Immutable will provide the backend technology and ecosystem enabling these games to thrive.

“We're bullish on blockchain gaming being the right technology to deliver real value for players, and partnering with IMX expedites that vision,” said Sean Ryan, CEO at AQUA. “We seek partners that understand player needs, going beyond what's standard to deliver custom experiences, and we're excited to build them with IMX.”

AQUA has already onboarded top blockchain games like ​​Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, and Axie Infinity and is planning to onboard more great Web3 games in the coming months. Using Immutable’s powerful ZK-rollup technology, Immutable X will provide AQUA’s full suite of gaming partners with verifiable provenance of in-game digital assets as fully-carbon neutral NFTs, all of which can be bought, sold, and traded gas-free on the Ethereum blockchain.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with AQUA, an exciting gaming-specific marketplace on the Immutable Ecosystem,” said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President at Immutable. “Immutable X is looking forward to providing a seamless, gasless NFT trading experience for AQUA’s gaming partners as we work together to bring the next billion players to web3.”

By focusing exclusively on in-game assets with real utility, AQUA is creating a better marketplace experience, hyper-serving current gamers, while acting as a point of entry and discovery for new players. For more information, visit AQUA.xyz.

ABOUT AQUA
AQUA is a player focused community marketplace built for web3 gamers. AQUA empowers players to explore the evolving world of web3 gaming, providing deep insights and data points on in-game assets, giving them the content and tools they need to buy, sell, and trade gaming NFTs from their favorite titles. Composed of gaming industry veterans, and funded by web3 gurus from investment platform DIGITAL, AQUA aims to build a better experience for players in the metaverse.

About Immutable X
Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through Immutable X, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world’s first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum.
Today Immutable X, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware, has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity. Immutable X is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium ).

