Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Warren Buffett invests $1B in Bitcoin-friendly neobank, dumps Visa and Mastercard stocks


The "Oracle of Omaha" now has more companies in his portfolio that have direct/indirect exposure to Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies.



Warren Buffett invests $1B in Bitcoin-friendly neobank, dumps Visa and Mastercard stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumped a portion of its Visa and Mastercard holdings and increased exposure in Nubank, the largest fintech bank in Brazil that's also popular among the country's Bitcoin investors.

In a securities filing late Feb. 14, the industrial conglomerate disclosed that it had purchased $1 billion worth of Nubank Class A stock in Q4/2021. On the other hand, it sold $1.8 billion and $1.3 billion worth of Visa and Mastercard stock, respectively, signaling a shift away from credit companies to gain exposure in their fintech rivals.

Read more

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 16 Février 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

BD Multimédia : une entrée remarquée sur le marché des NFT

Warren Buffett invests $1B in Bitcoin-friendly neobank, dumps Visa and Mastercard stocks

Umbria Network Releases Lowest-cost Avalanche Cross-chain Bridge

emlyon business school lance un Executive MBA online

Temperaa Avocats accueille Corinne Diez, avocate associée et son collaborateur Kévin Mavungu

Surpassing Moore’s Law: Cognifiber Raises $6M Series A to Bring In-Fiber Photonic Processing to Market

Recruitment SaaS platform Manatal raises US$5.1M in funding to transform recruitment globally

Quand l'expertise est synonyme d'expérience

Nouvelle identité pour Lead’In, qui lève 5M€ auprès d’Inter Invest et devient Youdge

Yousign : nominations de Nicolas Baron et Christopher Parola respectivement aux postes de VP Engineering et VP Product

Voir plus >

JOBS

Stephen Hess, Head of Product at Solana Labs, to Become CEO of Metaplex Studios, Doubling Down on Infrastructure for NFTs

Bitfury Group Appoints Former OCC Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel Jonathan Gould Chief Legal Officer

The Algorand Foundation Announces Staci Warden as New CEO

PayPal welcomes leading experts in DLT, economics and regulation to Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies advisory council

Laurent Lamoureux rejoint BDO comme associé

Orsay Avocats Associés accueille Pierre Hesnault en qualité de nouvel associé

Hugues Déprez prend un poste de directeur au sein du cabinet Avanty

ABBYY : James Ritter est promu au poste de CFO

Fromont Briens nomme Jérémy Spinelli en tant qu’associé au sein de son bureau de Paris

Vectra nomme Willem Hendrickx au poste CRO – Chief Revenu Officer

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Salt Security lève 140M$ à l’issue d’une levée de fonds de série D menée par CapitalG, portant sa valorisation à 1,4 milliards de dollars

Silvr boucle une levée de fonds de 130M€ pour accompagner les entreprises dans leur croissance

METABRGE is First Ever Digital Retailer on Top Three Metaverse Platforms

RollingFunds réalise une augmentation de capital de plus de 5M€ pour devenir le leader européen du financement des TPE/PME

Alma lève 210M€ pour bâtir un commerce équilibré

Scotto Partners conseille les actionnaires familiaux du groupe industriel Minitubes dans le cadre de la mise en place d’un OBO Sponsorless

DS Avocats conseille La Fabrique by CA dans l’acquisition de SFPMEI

Sardine Closes $19.5M in Series A Funding from Andreessen Horowitz and NYCA

Mercer annonce le closing final de son 6ème millésime de fonds non coté de la série « Mercer Private Investment Partners » à 4,3 milliards d’euros

Decentralized Blockchain Solution, FLAG Network Set to be Launched