VIII Private Investment Forum Worldwide

It will be the 8th time when heads of investment companies, family offices and major businessmen gather in the largest financial centres of the world. Invariably, among the participants of the forum will be heads of Royal Family Offices from the Middle East.
As usual, the forum will be conducted in a club format, where participants can take part in interesting discussions and have one-on-one meetings. To ensure that, personal Connect Assistants will schedule up to 20 meetings with the most interesting participants for each forum attendee.
'This is a great place to meet major company leaders from around the world. This is very successful for all participants' - said Tahnoon Nimer, CEO at The Private Office of HH Sheikh Saeed Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.
Each time over 300 investment projects from around the world competing for the right to be presented to investors the Forum. However, only the top 10 selected projects are presented for the investors, and these 10 projects always find the necessary funding during the Forum.
'I’m very happy to be here today, and I am impressed with the quality of your program. You guys organized a high-class quality event. I’m very impressed… It is actually a working format. We had a few meetings in the morning, I’ve already got a few offers, and I’m meeting them after the event again. Thanks to you and your program…', expressed his opinion Ashraf Al Moustafa, President at Austin University (USA)
During the previous forum, which was held on April 9th in Zurich (Switzerland) and brought together 80 of the most influential investors from around the world, transactions for the total amount of over $ 2 billion were concluded.
Participation in the event for the investors is possible by personal invitation only. Only investors with the highest level of management in their companies (such as CEO, MP, Managing Director, Founder etc), with successful investment transactions of $ 100 million and above can be invited. In addition, they should have an active account in a special elite network Connecting Leaders App.
'…I’m pleasantly surprised. It’s a first time I go to the forum, where there is an app where I can look at the profiles of participants who I meet, it’s very convenient to have everything in my phone.' - stated Elaine Chow participant of the VII Private Investment Forum Worldwide in Zurich. Elaine is Principal at Trinity Capital, (Hong Kong).
Registration for the VIII Private Investment Forum Worldwide has been already opened.
To apply for taking a part in Private Investment Forum Worldwide download the Connection Leaders App, submit an application and attend to a personal phone call with a representative of the organizing committee.
http://pif.events
Finyear is a media partner of the VIII Private Investment Forum Worldwide.
