Umbria Network Releases Lowest-cost Avalanche Cross-chain Bridge

Umbria ($UMBR) is pleased to announce the full public launch of its highly anticipated Avalanche (AVAX) bridge ahead of schedule.



Users of Umbria’s Narni liquidity bridge - bridge.umbria.network - can now move their Ether (ETH) between the Ethereum Mainnet and the Avalanche network quickly, easily and cheaply at approximately a 90% discount to the official AVAX bridging solution. Comparison testing of the two bridges for sending 0.01 ETH from the Ethereum network to the Avalanche network (February 11th, 2022) provided the following results:

Narni Bridge – Cost: $2.43; transaction speed: 2 minutes and 42 seconds
AVAX official bridge - Cost $27.62; transaction speed: 10 minutes and 34 seconds
View the comparison video demonstration here

The Narni bridge already provides the fastest and cheapest bridging from the Ethereum network to the Polygon network and Binance Smart Chain (and vice versa) and will shortly be adding Fantom. A further eight bridges for EVM-compatible chains are planned in 2022 as per the Umbria roadmap. In addition to transferring assets between these networks, users can provide liquidity to the bridge as a single asset to earn high APY with no impermanent loss. Whenever a participant bridges assets between two cryptocurrency networks using Narni, the liquidity providers receive a share of a 0.2% fee in the native crypto/token they supplied - bridge.umbria.network/pool.

“Onboarding new crypto users to Avalanche can be difficult due to the technical challenges and knowledge required, the lengthy transaction times and the prohibitive costs. Our bridging protocol removes these barriers, which ultimately increases access to Avalanche projects from Ethereum,” said Barney Chambers, co-lead developer and founder of Umbria Network. “We’re looking forward to introducing an even wider audience to the Umbria ecosystem and are excited to be moving ever closer to being the hub for the cheapest and fastest cross-chain transactions.”

Umbria is looking to reach out to projects on AVAX that would benefit from cheap and fast bridging. Any parties interested in a partnership should fill out the Partnership Contact Request form: https://partner.umbria.network/

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/
https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

About Umbria
https://umbria.network/
https://bridge.umbria.network/

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high APYs on those assets with no impermanent loss.

Umbria’s flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:
A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge
A Decentralised Exchange (DEX): an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

