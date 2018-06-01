USA | CFO Moves – week ending May 25, 2018

APR Energy [JACKSONVILLE, Fla.] announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ron Crowell. Previously, he served as senior vice president of finance at World Fuel Services, Inc.



Macy’s, Inc. [CINCINNATI] (NYSE: M) announced that Paula A. Price will be appointed chief financial officer. Price will succeed Karen Hoguet who, as previously announced, plans to retire at the end of the 2018 fiscal year. Paula A. Price has 30 years of finance experience mostly from retail and consumer-facing businesses, including as executive vice president, chief financial officer of Ahold USA, and senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer of CVS Caremark Corporation. Price has been a full-time senior lecturer at Harvard Business School and served on the boards of publicly traded retail and technology companies since 2014. She has also held senior level roles at other large companies in the United States and abroad, including JPMorgan Chase, Diageo, Kraft and Sears.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated [MONROE, Mich.] (NYSE: LZB) announced it has appointed Melinda D. Whittington as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Whittington will succeed Louis M. (“Mike”) Riccio who previously announced he will retire from La-Z-Boy. Most recently, she served as CFO of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Kraft Foods Group, Inc. She also spent more than 20 years at The Procter & Gamble Company. Whittington began her career at KPMG.



Sphere Payments LLC [NASHVILLE, TENN.] announced the promotion of Steven Neel to Chief Financial Officer. Neel is the former Executive Vice President of Finance of Anovia Payments. Neel previously served as AVP Mergers & Acquisitions, TransFirst Holdings, Inc.



OUTFRONT Media Inc. [NEW YORK] (NYSE: OUT) announced that it has appointed Matthew Siegel to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Siegel served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CBS Radio Inc. from November 2016 to November 2017, where he was responsible for all financial functions of the business prior to its merger with Entercom Communications Corp. in November 2017. Siegel served as Acting Co-Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Time Warner Cable Inc. from 2015 to 2016, and as Senior Vice President and Treasurer from 2008 to 2015. Before that, he served as Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of Time Warner Inc. from 2001 to 2008. Earlier in his career, Siegel held finance positions at Insight Communications Company, Inc. and Joseph E. Seagram & Sons, Inc.



Hayward Industries, Inc. [ELIZABETH, N.J.] announced the appointment of Anthony P. Colucci as Chief Financial Officer. Colucci will replace the retiring Andy Diamond, a 14-year Hayward veteran. Over the past twelve years, Tony has served in senior financial leadership roles at Honeywell International, Inc., including eight years as Chief Financial Officer in several large business units, and most recently as CFO for the Performance Materials and Technologies business group. Prior to joining Honeywell, Tony spent nine years at AT&T Wireless. Tony started his career at General Electric Company, spending 5 years as an Accounting Supervisor and Finance Manager.



Molina Healthcare, Inc. [LONG BEACH, Calif.] (NYSE: MOH) announced that it has appointed Thomas L. Tran as its new chief financial officer and treasurer, as Joseph W. White, currently CFO, has announced his plans to retire from the Company. Mr. Tran brings over 35 years’ experience in health care, including six years as CFO of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Most recently, Mr. Tran was the CFO for Sentry Data Systems. He has also held leadership roles at CareGuide, Uniprise (a principal operating division of UnitedHealth Group), ConnectiCare, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and Cigna.



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE American: NOG) announced the hiring of Nicholas O’Grady as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. O’Grady has nearly two decades of finance experience, both as an investment banker and as a principal investor. Mr. O’Grady began his career in the Natural Resources investment banking group at Bank of America. Later moving to the hedge fund industry, he worked at firms such as Highbridge Capital Management. Most recently he has worked at Hudson Bay Capital Management.



Saban Capital Group, Inc. [LOS ANGELES] announced the appointment of Greg Ivancich as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ivancich will succeed Fred Gluckman, who served as SCG’s CFO since 2010. Mr. Ivancich joins SCG from Exeter Property Group, where he served as Principal and a founding partner of Exeter’s international business and held roles overseeing financial reporting, capital raising, operations and acquisitions including functioning as COO/CFO of Europe. Prior to Exeter, Mr. Ivancich spent his career as an investment banker to the real estate industry where he advised public and private companies. His roles included Director of Real Estate Investment Banking at Barclays and Executive Director of Real Estate Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley.



Contemporary Staffing Solutions [MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.] announced the hire of Tom Verratti as Chief Financial Officer for the company. Prior to joining CSS, Tom most recently served as Director of Finance for CDI Technology where he spent 12 years of his career in variety of strategic and tactical roles.



Translate Bio [LEXINGTON, Mass.] announced the appointment of John R. Schroer as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Translate Bio, Mr. Schroer served as Healthcare Sector Team Head at Allianz Global Investors in San Francisco. Previously, he held various roles at Schroer Capital, L.P., HealthCor Management, L.P., ITROS Capital Management, LLC, INVESCO Funds Group, and Trust Company of the West.



Energy Focus, Inc. [SOLON, Ohio] (NASDAQ: EFOI) announced that Jerry Turin will join the company as its Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Mr. Turin replaces Michael H. Port, who has been serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Secretary since March 2017. Most recently, Mr. Turin served as Chief Financial Officer of Intematix. Prior to that, Mr. Turin was the Chief Financial Officer of Oclaro, from 2008 to 2013. Before that, Mr. Turin served as Oclaro’s Vice President of Finance and was Corporate Controller from 2005 to 2008. Earlier in his career, Mr. Turin was Director of Finance at Silicon Spice and Corporate Controller at Cirrus Logic. Mr. Turin began his career with 11 years at Deloitte & Touche, where he was promoted through multiple levels to Senior Manager.



Zūm [REDWOOD CITY, Calif.] announced that Roie Chizik, former Amazon Executive, has joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer. Chizik will join Zūm from Amazon, where he served as Vice President of Finance of A9.com. Before Amazon, he was Vice President Finance (Mobile and Social Games) at Disney.



EP Wealth Advisors, LLC [TORRANCE, Calif.] has hired Chad Sinclair as its Chief Financial Officer. Chad joins EP Wealth from Deloitte & Touche LLP. He has over a decade of public accounting experience and served as a Mergers & Acquisition specialist for three years.



PhotoShelter [NEW YORK] announced Lisa Fierstein joins as the Chief Financial Officer. She was recently VP Finance at Throtle and CFO at Plus One Holdings. Lisa has also held notable financial leadership roles including the CFO at MetLife Stadium and Zagat.



Web.com Group, Inc. [JACKSONVILLE, Fla.] (NASDAQ: WEB) appointed Jennifer Lada as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Lada will succeed Kevin Carney, who has been with Web.com for 20 years and has served as executive vice president and CFO since 2002. Lada serves as vice president and chief accounting officer of Web.com. Before joining the company in 2017, Lada was vice president of financial reporting at PGA TOUR, Inc., and at Advanced Disposal was vice president of financial reporting and director of financial reporting and investor relations. Before that, at PricewaterhouseCoopers, she led domestic and international audit teams and served as chief auditor for the state of Florida.



Goodnight Midstream, LLC [DALLAS] announced the addition of Andrejka Bernatova as its Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Ms. Bernatova served as co-founder, EVP and CFO of Core Midstream. Prior to Core, she was the VP of Finance and Investor Relations at PennTex Midstream Partners, LP. Ms. Bernatova also served in investment roles at the Blackstone Group and Mubadala Development Company as well as investment banking roles at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.



AmeraMex International, Inc. [CHICO, Calif.] (OTC: AMMX) announced the appointment of Hope Dilbeck-Stone as Chief Financial Officer. Stone will replace Tracie Hannick who has tendered her letter of resignation. Before joining AmeraMex International, Stone was controller and acting CFO at Digital Path, Inc. Prior to joining Digital Path, Inc., Stone was controller and human resource manager for Moana Nursery. Before joining Moana Nursery, Stone held the position of controller and HR manager at ISU Stetson-Beemer Insurance.



Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services [NEW YORK], now a combined company and one of the nation’s largest home-based care providers, announced Eric Slusser has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Express Scripts. Prior to Express Scripts, Mr. Slusser was Chief Financial Officer at Gentiva Health Services, Inc. Mr. Slusser also served in executive roles at Centene Corporation and Cardinal Health, Inc.



CSG [GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.] (NASDAQ: CSGS) announced that Rolland (Rollie) Johns has been appointed as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. Johns’ appointment as chief financial officer follows the previously announced retirement of former CFO Randy Wiese, who will stay at CSG as a non-executive through the transition of his duties. Johns most recently served as chief accounting officer at CSG since 2013. Prior to this, he spent nearly 20 years with KPMG, most recently as an audit partner.



Lytx [SAN DIEGO] announced that Steve Lifshatz joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). Lifshatz most recently served as CFO for Fleetmatics. He held the CFO position at Authoria, Lionbridge Technologies, The Dodge Group and Marcam Corporation and served as an independent director and chair of the audit committee for AMICAS, Inc.



F5 Networks [SEATTLE] (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced Francis “Frank” J. Pelzer has joined the company’s leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Pelzer joins F5 from SAP, where he was President and Chief Operating Officer of the Cloud Business Group. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Concur Technologies. Pelzer has also held senior leadership positions at Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group. Additionally, Pelzer serves on the board of directors for Benefitfocus, Inc., Limeade, Inc., and Modumetal, Inc.



Texas Roadhouse, Inc. [LOUISVILLE, Ky.] (NASDAQ: TXRH) announced that Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Tonya Robinson, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Robinson assumes the role previously held by current Texas Roadhouse President, Scott Colosi, who has served as interim CFO since 2015. Robinson joined Texas Roadhouse in 1998. Robinson has served in a variety of roles over the last 20 years including Controller, Director of Financial Reporting and most recently was Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.



Tenneco Inc. [LAKE FOREST, Ill.] (NYSE: TEN) announced that its board of directors has appointed Jason Hollar as chief financial officer. He will succeed Ken Trammell, executive vice president, as part of a planned succession. Hollar joined Tenneco in 2017 as senior vice president, finance, having previously served as chief financial officer for Sears Holding Corporation. Prior to Sears, Jason worked with both Delphi Automotive and Navistar in a number of senior finance roles. His experience includes serving as Delphi’s corporate controller and as vice president of finance for Delphi’s powertrain systems division. At Navistar, he held positions of increasing responsibility including in the company’s engine group, South America operations, corporate financial planning and analysis and as chief financial officer for Navistar’s military/defense subsidiary.



Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. [SECAUCUS, N.J.] (NYSE: VSI) announced that Brenda Galgano, EVP and Chief Financial Officer has resigned her position to take a position at another company. In connection with Ms. Galgano’s resignation, Bill Wafford, currently SVP Business Development and Strategy will be named EVP, Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company in July 2017, Mr. Wafford was a partner with KPMG Advisory from 2015 to July 2017. From 2013 to 2014, Mr. Wafford was a Vice President and Managing Director of Walgreens venture capital. From 2012 to 2013, Mr. Wafford was a Vice President – International Finance. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Wafford was Vice President – Retail Finance with Walgreens.



Patterson Companies [ST. PAUL, Minn.] (NASDAQ: PDCO) announced Donald J. Zurbay as Chief Financial Officer. Zurbay will succeed Dennis W. Goedken, who has been serving as interim CFO and will continue to serve as Corporate Controller. Donald Zurbay most recently served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at St. Jude Medical, Inc. He joined St. Jude Medical in 2003 and held various leadership positions, including Director of Finance and Vice President and Corporate Controller. Prior to joining St. Jude Medical, Zurbay worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for five years as an Assurance and Business Advisory Services Senior Manager. Before joining PricewaterhouseCoopers, he was a General Accounting Manager at The Valspar Corporation. Zurbay started his career at Deloitte & Touche as an auditor in 1989.



IEX [NEW YORK] announced that Sara Furber is promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Before joining IEX in 2016, Ms. Furber held numerous senior roles over her 20-year career in investment banking and finance, including serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley.



Stoli Group® [NEW YORK] named José “Joe” Carvalho as Chief Financial Officer for Stoli Group USA. Carvalho comes to Stoli Group USA from Vita Coco. Prior to his post, Carvalho held the position of Vice President, Finance at The Coca Cola Company.



Mspark [HELENA, Ala.] has promoted Lori Sigler to chief financial officer. Sigler previously held the positions of vice president financial planning & analysis and corporate controller during her five-year tenure at Mspark.