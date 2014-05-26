USA | CFO Moves – week ending May 16, 2014

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) announced that Adena T. Friedman, Chief Financial Officer of Carlyle Group Management L.L.C., the general partner of The Carlyle Group L.P., resigned to accept the position of President of The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. Curtis L. Buser, Carlyle’s Chief Accounting Officer, will also serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until such time as a successor is named. Prior to joining Carlyle as Chief Accounting Officer in September 2004, Mr. Buser was an audit partner with Ernst & Young, LLP.



NASDAQ OMX announced that Adena Friedman will rejoin NASDAQ OMX as President of the company’s Global Corporate, Information, & Technology Solutions, comprising Information Services, Technology Solutions and Corporate Client Group business segments. Ms. Friedman was a key member of NASDAQ OMX’s management team for over a decade, serving in a variety of roles including head of the company’s data products business, corporate strategy, as well as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Friedman was most recently CFO and Managing Director of The Carlyle Group in Washington, D.C.



Lexmark International, Inc. (NYSE: LXK) announced the appointment of Gary Stromquist as its interim chief financial officer (CFO). Stromquist has been with Lexmark since its inception in 1991 and has served in a number of leadership positions within the company. Since 2010, he has been vice president of finance for Lexmark’s Imaging Solutions and Services and the Corporate Finance group. From 2001 until 2010, Stromquist was Lexmark’s vice president and corporate controller. Stromquist has also served as vice president of OEM and alliances at Lexmark, along with vice president of finance in the company’s former Consumer Printer Division. He began his career with IBM, holding various accounting and financial staff and management positions. Lexmark’s CFO, John Gamble, has taken a similar position with Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX).



Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) appointed John W. Gamble Jr. as its Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Lee Adrean who has announced his retirement after eight years of distinguished service. Gamble will join the company on May 21 in his new position and will work with Adrean to ensure a smooth transition. Most recently and since September 2005, Gamble served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lexmark International, Inc. From 2001 until September 2005, he served with Agere Systems, Inc., in positions including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Business Controller, and Senior Vice President and Treasurer. Prior to Agere, he held finance leadership positions at Allied Signal, Inc., which he joined in 1996, serving as Assistant Treasurer and Vice President-Business Planning and Analysis. Between 1996 and 2001, Gamble served in a number of finance positions at Honeywell International (formerly Allied Signal) including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Honeywell Industrial Controls, Vice President of Business Planning and Analysis and Assistant Treasurer. Gamble held a number of positions with General Motors from 1986 to 1996, including Treasurer of General Motors of Canada and a Director of International Acquisitions and divestitures. He began his career in 1984 as an electrical engineer with Bethlehem Steel Corporation.



Blyth, Inc. (NYSE: BTH) announced that its Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Robert H. Barghaus, will retire later this year after thirteen years with the Company. Jane F. Casey, has been named to succeed Mr. Barghaus upon his retirement. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Barghaus will remain active as the Company’s CFO until Ms. Casey, an 18 year veteran with the Company, assumes the role. Ms. Casey joined Blyth in 1996, holding a wide range of financial and administrative leadership roles, including overseeing Treasury, Tax, Investor Relations and Human Resources. Prior to joining Blyth, Ms. Casey spent 14 years with Merrill Lynch & Company, in its Corporate Controller’s office and its real estate-related subsidiaries.



Greif (NYSE: GEF) announced that Lawrence A. Hilsheimer has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Hilsheimer most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG). He came to Scotts from Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. At Nationwide, Hilsheimer first served as Executive Vice President and CFO before becoming President and COO of a number of Nationwide’s operating units. Before Nationwide, Hilsheimer spent more than 28 years at Deloitte & Touche LLP, over 20 of those years as a partner in various leadership roles, including Vice Chairman and Regional Managing Partner.



Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) announced that David Mathieson has been appointed the Company’s new Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Dennis Loughran, who is leaving Rogers today. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Comverge Inc. Additional experience includes four years as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Brady Corporation. Prior to Brady, Mr. Mathieson spent more than 20 years at Honeywell, where he held numerous roles including Vice President and CFO of Honeywell Europe, Middle East and Africa. Currently, Mr. Mathieson is a member of the board of directors at Tennant Corporation, and serves as the Chairperson of its Audit Committee.



Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) announced its Board of Directors promoted Latosha M. Dickinson to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Joe Schierhorn, who has served as CFO since 2001, will now devote his time exclusively to being the Chief Operating Officer for Northrim. Prior to joining Northrim in 2006, Dickinson was a Senior Audit Associate and Audit Associate with KPMG, working in their Anchorage offices for four years.



Silicon Image(NASDAQ: SIMG) announced that Noland Granberry has resigned as Chief Financial Officer to pursue an opportunity with a privately held company. Mr. Granberry will remain in his current position until May 30, 2014 to ensure an orderly transition. Until a permanent successor is named, Steven Robertson, who currently serves as the Company’s Vice President of Finance, will assume the CFO responsibilities.



Visible Measures announced the addition of Jeff Wakely as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). Wakely recently served as CFO of GlassHouse Technologies. Prior to GlassHouse Technologies, he served as CFO and Treasurer for the publicly held TechTarget, Inc. Wakely has also held financial executive roles at NetScout Systems, Inc., Thermo Electron (now Thermo-Fischer Scientific), VMark Software (now part of IBM), and Infinium Software.



United Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTD) announced the appointment of Edward Zinser as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Zinser most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Boingo Wireless, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Zinser was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of THQ, Inc., and prior to that he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vivendi Universal Games, Inc. Mr. Zinser also has served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Styleclick, Inc., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Internet Shopping Network LLC, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chromium Graphics, Inc. and in senior financial positions with The Walt Disney Company. He is a member of the board of directors and chairman of the audit committee of Universal Electronics, Inc. Michelle Stalick, who has been serving as United Online’s Interim Chief Financial Officer, will remain the Chief Accounting Officer.



Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) announced that it has named Jeff Theiler to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 7, 2014. Mr. Theiler was most recently with Green Street Advisors, where he served as an equity research analyst covering the healthcare and laboratory space. Prior to that, he was a Vice President in the real estate investment banking divisions of Banc of America Securities and Lehman Brothers.



Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLKI), the franchisor and operator of Popeyes® restaurants, has named Tony W. Woodard interim Chief Financial Officer effective May 23, 2014, while the Company undertakes a search for a permanent replacement for H. Melville Hope, III, who will leave the company as of May 23, 2014 to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Woodard joined Popeyes in 2004 and has served as Vice President, Finance since 2006. Prior to joining Popeyes, Mr. Woodard served in a variety of roles, including Vice President and Treasurer at AmeriCold Logistics, LLC from 1994 to 2004. From 1989 to 1994, Mr. Woodard was an accounting and auditing professional for Deloitte & Touche LLP.



Wilsonart International announced that Wolf Lehmann will resign as Chief Financial Officer effective May 31, 2014 to pursue other business opportunities. Wilsonart’s current Global Controller, Lloyd George, will act as interim CFO until a replacement is hired.



GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) announced that it has named Scott Mendel as Chief Financial Officer. Mendel joins GenMark from Active Network, where he served for nearly four years as its Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he spent more than 20 years with General Electric, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of GE’s Healthcare IT division. Mendel succeeds Richard Slansky, who will leave the Company for personal reasons following an appropriate transition period.



EdR (NYSE: EDR) announced that executive vice president and chief financial officer Randall H. Brown has resigned effective June 30, 2014 in order to pursue other business opportunities. The financial affairs of the Company will be managed by the existing executive management team until a successor CFO is appointed.



Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (NYSE: AHP) announced that David Kimichik, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will retire on June 13, 2014, following a career spanning over 32 years with the Company and its predecessor. Deric Eubanks, currently the Company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will succeed David as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Prior to his present role, Mr. Eubanks was Vice President of Investments. Before joining Ashford Trust, Mr. Eubanks was a Manager of Financial Analysis for ClubCorp.



Allied Orion Group, LLC named Keith Jones as its new Chief Financial Officer. After beginning his career with a 9 year stint in public accounting, Mr. Jones made his move into multi-family real estate industry where he has spent 25 years leading the financial affairs for several real estate firms.



STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) announced the appointment of Geoffrey Jervis as STAG’s Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2014. Mr. Jervis most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Blackstone Group’s real estate debt business as well as of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT). Prior to joining Blackstone, Mr. Jervis was Chief Financial Officer of BXMT’s predecessor, Capital Trust Inc.



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) announced that Robert W. McMahon has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective May 26, 2014. Mr. McMahon succeeds Glenn Muir, who is retiring as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, as previously announced on March 14, 2014. Mr. Muir will remain with the Company through November 30, 2014 to help ensure a smooth transition. An industry veteran with more than 20 years of healthcare finance experience, Mr. McMahon worked at Johnson & Johnson from 1993 to 2014, in executive finance roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as the Worldwide Vice President, Finance and Business Development, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for Johnson & Johnson. In this position, he was responsible for the financial leadership and oversight of a $1.9 billion business. From 2006 to 2011, he served as Vice President, Finance, Consumer Group and from 2004 to 2006 he served as Vice President, Finance, Networking & Computing Services.



CannaMed Corp. (OTC: MDMJ) announced the addition of Paul Shively as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Shively’s diverse business background includes a private practice in accounting and corporate compliance, and for the last ten years he has served on the board of over a dozen non-profit and for profit entities.



Hewins Financial, doing business as Wipfli Hewins Investment Advisors, LLC (Wipfli Hewins), a national CPA-based financial advisory firm, announced that Julie Nichols has been named Chief Financial Officer.



Santa Fe Gold Corporation (OTC: SFEG) announced the appointment of Frank G. Mueller as interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Mueller is replacing the current CFO, Michael Martinez, and the current Corporate Secretary, Ryan Carson. Prior to joining Santa Fe in 2010 as Assistant Comptroller, Mr. Mueller served for six years as the Senior Business Manager for two divisions of Cornell Company. Earlier in his career, he served in several companies as CFO and Controller.



Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, announced that CFO Brandon Pedersen has been promoted to executive vice president, finance, and chief financial officer.



Steton, Inc.announced the promotion of Martin Tidwell from CFO to CEO and President. Prior to joining Steton as CFO at the beginning of 2013, Mr. Tidwell served as Finance Director for Apple’s Asia Pacific operation, based in Singapore. He also held numerous senior management roles at IBM, Sequent Computer Systems, and Tektronix in Asia and the United States.



Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (OTC: MARA) announced the addition of Frank Knuettel II as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Knuettel was the Managing Director and CFO of Greyhound IP.



TIBCO Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TIBX) announced it has appointed Jim Johnson as chief financial officer of TIBCO. Mr. Johnson most recently served as chief financial officer of Jaspersoft, a company TIBCO acquired in April 2014. Prior to Jaspersoft, Mr. Johnson served as the chief financial officer of MSC Software, and VGH, an Elevation Partners-owned company that sold to Electronic Arts in 2008. Mr. Johnson’s experience also includes executive-level finance positions at VERITAS (which merged with Symantec in 2005) and Sun Microsystems. Matt Langdon, who most recently served as chief financial officer, will be departing TIBCO at the end of this month.



Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: EROC) announced that Jeff Wood, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will resign effective May 30, 2014 to pursue other opportunities. Upon Mr. Wood’s departure, Eagle Rock intends to appoint as Chief Financial Officer, on an interim basis, Robert M. Haines, who currently serves as Vice President – Upstream Controller. Mr. Haines joined Eagle Rock in 2010 as Vice President – Upstream Controller. Prior to joining Eagle Rock, Mr. Haines served as the Chief Financial Officer of Beryl Oil & Gas, and in various finance and accounting positions with Pogo Producing Company, J.M. Huber Corporation and IP Petroleum, Inc.



GWR Global Water Resources Corp. (OTC: GWGWF) and Global Water Resources, Inc. announced that Cindy Bowers has completed her four year commitment to serve as Chief Financial Officer and will transition to Executive Vice President of Investor Relations for the remainder of the year, as well as remain on the Board of Directors for the U.S. company. Mike Liebman will succeed her as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mike Liebman came to Global Water with more than 14 years of finance and management experience.



AxoGen, Inc.(NASDAQ: AXGN) announced the appointment of Lee Robert Johnston, Jr, as Chief Financial Officer. Gregory Freitag, who previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel, will transition to the role of General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Business Development. Additionally, Mr. Freitag will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining AxoGen, Mr. Johnston was the SVP of Corporate Development and CFO of Scientific Protein Laboratories, LLC, a pharmaceutical company recently acquired by Hepalink. As CFO and COO of Ascension Orthopedics, he helped to complete the sale of the company to Integra LifeSciences. Prior to that, Mr. Johnston served as CFO of Tutogen Medical facilitating its sale to RTI Biologics. Earlier in his career, he held senior financial positions in several high growth healthcare companies.



Frontier Airlines announced the appointment of James “Jimmy” Dempsey as Chief Financial Officer. Dempsey most recently served as Treasurer for Ryanair. Previously, Dempsey was a Manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers.



NewComLink announced the appointment of Jeff Byal as chief financial officer. In addition to leading accounting, SEC reporting and business planning at EZCORP, Byal was the CFO at MSI Systems Integrator. He gained retail experience as CFO of Pamida, and Gordmans, a big-box off-price retailer. He has also served as CFO at GiftCertificates.com and Appriss.