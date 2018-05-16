UGANDA SET TO HOST THE AFRICA BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE

Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger platform that allows creation and management of decentralized systems and processes, which enhance efficiency and transparency of transactions across institutional or business operations. Blockchain Technology, also described as the ‘technology of trust’ is disrupting and redefining traditional governance and business models across the world from the way information is created, managed and shared to the way products and services are delivered.



While addressing the journalists at the Association offices at the Nakawa Business Park, the Chairman of the Blockchain Association of Uganda, Kwame Rugunda, said he concurs with the recent remarks made by President Yoweri Museveni regarding the need to change Africa’s lag in innovation. While addressing delegates at the World Customs Organization Conference in March 2018, President Museveni told delegates that Africa had largely missed out on the industrial revolution, with the exception of the Iron Age and stressed that Africa was now entering the digital revolution and that “Africa will not miss out again!”



While reiterating these same remarks, Kwame Rugunda, explained that Africa is at the right time to adopt this technology. “We have already seen glimpses into how it is disrupting traditional models in areas such as finance, procurement, insurance, health, identity management, contracts, governance, to mention but a few. Now is the right time to engage with this novel technology, because each wave of technology presents profound opportunity, particularly for the early adopters,” he said.

The Africa Blockchain Conference is aimed at spurring engagement from both the public and private sectors, by sharing understanding as to how it can be adopted and the impact.



“The conference will focus on how we can build a blockchain eco-system and position ourselves to be part of global discussions. “Some of the immediate benefits of using blockchain include enhanced efficiencies with greater transparency and accountability in our business and governance systems which are key factors in enabling Uganda become an investment destination, and catapulting our economic growth” Rugunda noted.



According to Stanbic Bank Head of Information Technology, Herbert Olowo, "Block chain technology offers lots of benefits to the overall development and transformation of Africa and more importantly of Uganda. At a very high level it will play a large role in improving operational efficiency both in the private and the public sector.”



The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Vincent Bagiire affirmed that the government is keen about embracing technology innovations. “We are actively engaged in the discussions on blockchain and have collaborated with different stakeholders to ensure we have the right information to advance our agenda as government,” he noted. He added that the government recognizes the growing trends in the technology sector and is positioning itself to be at the forefront so as to take advantage of these opportunities.



The Africa Blockchain Conference will showcase different but relevant use cases in different sectors to demonstrate the value and importance of blockchain technology. The conference will feature key global blockchain stakeholders who will be building a case for the adoption of blockchain technology in Uganda and in Africa. The conference speakers and panelists will come from the host country Uganda, as well as Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Europe, the United States and Asia. The topics of discussion will include governance, regulation and policy, crypto currencies and digital assets, cyber security, innovation and technology, risk and investment opportunities among others.



The Africa Blockchain Conference has been enabled by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Stanbic Bank and Binance Foundation.



About the Africa Blockchain Conference 2018

On the 23rd and 24th May, leaders in policy, business and academia from around the world will converge in Kampala for Africa’s largest blockchain conference. Organized by The Blockchain Association of Uganda, with support from the Government of Uganda, the Africa Blockchain Conference will concentrate on “the role of blockchain technology in Africa’s transformation.”

Through a series of impactful and experiential sessions, participants will realize their role in how to support a thriving blockchain innovation and business ecosystem.

About the Blockchain Association of Uganda

Blockchain Association of Uganda is a membership organization that consists of individuals and organizations that are interested in promoting blockchain related technologies and capabilities, and this is done by making blockchain related resources available to government and public-sector consumers. Blockchain Association of Uganda encourages efficiency and promotes high ethical standards of business among its members in matters touching the use, regulation, transfer, remittance or other management and exchange of crypto currency, and in so doing to deal with any parties and authorities in performance and fulfillment of the objectives of the Company. We facilitate business leaders, educators, policy-maker, institutions and citizens in using of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for blockchain technologies. Our mission is to make Blockchain technology more accessible and comprehensible and we are always looking for people: companies, partners, students who align with our mission and can help us build, innovate, and grow beyond Africa.

