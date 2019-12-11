Top 5 Crypto and Blockchain Trends to Watch Out for in 2020

As we look forward to 2020, expectations of another massive crypto rally, interesting projects and the impending Bitcoin halving usher a new wave of enthusiasm among investors and developers alike.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi), cross-border crypto payments regulated by governments, crypto based gaming, and virtual reality, are some other interesting things to look forward to.
Although there are many exciting developments on the horizon, here are 5 blockchain trends to watch out for:
1. State and Corporate Cryptocurrencies
Many countries, including UAE (Dubai), Japan, Sweden, Russia, Estonia, and France, have announced their plans for a regulated state-issued cryptocurrency. The list of countries pondering over this move is even longer. Countries wishing to move to digital payments and curb cash find cryptocurrencies to be the best way forward.
Similarly, with Facebook’s Libra project, many corporates have started wondering whether issuing their own cryptocurrencies would be the right move for them.
Multinational corporations as J. P. Morgan Chase, Walmart, AirAsia, Mitsubishi, Amazon, Nornickel and Tencent are looking to issues their own digital assets.
This will mean less volatility and cryptocurrencies will no longer be questioned for their intrinsic values. All of them will compete in an international open market.
2. Regulation
Many crypto exchanges and projects will face the wrath of regulators. This will mean exchanges shutting shops in certain jurisdictions, de-listing of tokens and projects that do not follow the legal requirements and operate in a grey area.
3. Deanonymization
Companies and governments alike are working on projects to deanonymize crypto payments. The US government is already working on a project to develop forensic analysis tools for privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, like Monero and ZCash.
4. Crypto Purchases with Fiat
With crypto spreading to the masses, it would become easier to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with fiat money. This could be done through folks who already own crypto or through a growing network of crypto ATMs. Just like we use our bank accounts, our crypto wallets would provide us access to cash through various crypto ATMs. As virtual currency ATMs become ubiquitous, it would be interesting to see people purchase digital assets with cash. Also, the resistance to imposed government restrictions and other obstacles will create new DeFi-based P2P currency exchange platforms. These platforms will offer their services through mobile finance mediums and will enable any user to become an agent and exchange crypto for cash directly with their peers safely from/in any place in the world.
5. FinTech Moving to Switzerland
Switzerland has been Europe’s finance hub for the last century and the country does not plan to give up that status anytime soon. Swiss regulation is friendlier for FinTech startups, and crypto projects. We can see early signs of the already flourishing Swiss FinTech industry. Switzerland is poised to become the FinTech hub in 2020.
Conclusion
2020 will see exciting new developments on the crypto and blockchain front. The market has recovered from the shock of a crash after the inexplicable bull run. Now it is time for bigger and and mature players to enter the industry. The new year will belong to more crypto adoption and better regulation.
About Aximetria
Aximetria is a crypto-centric mobile finance service of the future. Launched in early 2018, Aximetria has become the fastest evolving fintech, providing multicurrency e-accounts for fiat and cryptocurrencies, instant crypto exchange and global P2P money transfers. Aximetria overcomes the restrictions of local economies in order to help people enjoy much greater control over their finances, move and use that money around the world freely, save earned money and protect their savings from the scourge of inflation. Aximetria is doing this legally, under the protection of the most stable economy in the world, and without a bank.
Aximetria GmbH, Dammstrasse 16, Zug, 6300 Switzerland
Decentralized Finance (DeFi), cross-border crypto payments regulated by governments, crypto based gaming, and virtual reality, are some other interesting things to look forward to.
Although there are many exciting developments on the horizon, here are 5 blockchain trends to watch out for:
1. State and Corporate Cryptocurrencies
Many countries, including UAE (Dubai), Japan, Sweden, Russia, Estonia, and France, have announced their plans for a regulated state-issued cryptocurrency. The list of countries pondering over this move is even longer. Countries wishing to move to digital payments and curb cash find cryptocurrencies to be the best way forward.
Similarly, with Facebook’s Libra project, many corporates have started wondering whether issuing their own cryptocurrencies would be the right move for them.
Multinational corporations as J. P. Morgan Chase, Walmart, AirAsia, Mitsubishi, Amazon, Nornickel and Tencent are looking to issues their own digital assets.
This will mean less volatility and cryptocurrencies will no longer be questioned for their intrinsic values. All of them will compete in an international open market.
2. Regulation
Many crypto exchanges and projects will face the wrath of regulators. This will mean exchanges shutting shops in certain jurisdictions, de-listing of tokens and projects that do not follow the legal requirements and operate in a grey area.
3. Deanonymization
Companies and governments alike are working on projects to deanonymize crypto payments. The US government is already working on a project to develop forensic analysis tools for privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, like Monero and ZCash.
4. Crypto Purchases with Fiat
With crypto spreading to the masses, it would become easier to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with fiat money. This could be done through folks who already own crypto or through a growing network of crypto ATMs. Just like we use our bank accounts, our crypto wallets would provide us access to cash through various crypto ATMs. As virtual currency ATMs become ubiquitous, it would be interesting to see people purchase digital assets with cash. Also, the resistance to imposed government restrictions and other obstacles will create new DeFi-based P2P currency exchange platforms. These platforms will offer their services through mobile finance mediums and will enable any user to become an agent and exchange crypto for cash directly with their peers safely from/in any place in the world.
5. FinTech Moving to Switzerland
Switzerland has been Europe’s finance hub for the last century and the country does not plan to give up that status anytime soon. Swiss regulation is friendlier for FinTech startups, and crypto projects. We can see early signs of the already flourishing Swiss FinTech industry. Switzerland is poised to become the FinTech hub in 2020.
Conclusion
2020 will see exciting new developments on the crypto and blockchain front. The market has recovered from the shock of a crash after the inexplicable bull run. Now it is time for bigger and and mature players to enter the industry. The new year will belong to more crypto adoption and better regulation.
About Aximetria
Aximetria is a crypto-centric mobile finance service of the future. Launched in early 2018, Aximetria has become the fastest evolving fintech, providing multicurrency e-accounts for fiat and cryptocurrencies, instant crypto exchange and global P2P money transfers. Aximetria overcomes the restrictions of local economies in order to help people enjoy much greater control over their finances, move and use that money around the world freely, save earned money and protect their savings from the scourge of inflation. Aximetria is doing this legally, under the protection of the most stable economy in the world, and without a bank.
Aximetria GmbH, Dammstrasse 16, Zug, 6300 Switzerland
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.