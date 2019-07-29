Tom LEE is back in Istanbul for the “Blockchain Economy 2020”!

articles liés
Turkey is keeping its status of being an attractive meeting place for the whole MENA and Eurasian cryptocurrency community. Therefore, with a broader participation from the countries in the region, the conference will enable investors, experts, media broadcasters and entrepreneurs to share their experiences freely through various events and will discuss all aspects of the future of cryptocurrency world at the beginning of 2020 and beyond. The 2020 conference subject headings will include Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrencies as well as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology and Big Data.
The early bird ticket sales have started at the conference where more than 3,000 attendees will take part in 60 countries. Advantageous ticket sales will continue until September the 1st, after which participants will be able to participate with regular period tickets. Furthermore, there are two types of tickets for the 2020 conference: in addition to the “regular” ticket to attend all sessions for 2 days, the attendees can buy “Exhibition visitor” tickets for networking with various blockchain-based companies and their representatives at the fairground.
As all preparations for Blockchain Economy 2020 are in progress, the rest of surprise keynote speakers, sponsors and blockchain-based entrepreneurs from Europe, MENA and Eurasia region will be published soon on the website. You can find all the detailed information about the conference here:
https://www.blockchaineconomy.istanbul/EN/
Finyear is a media partner of the conference.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d'ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
