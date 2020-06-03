Tink extends open banking support for Paypal and receives strategic investment

articles liés
-
Avec « masques-pme.laposte.fr », Docaposte révèle son savoir-faire dans le développement de plateformes numériques
-
Banques, RegTech et cabinets de conseil, un trio gagnant ?
-
Accure Therapeutics réalise une série A de 7,6 M€ pour son lancement
-
Bpifrance officialise le succès du premier closing du fonds LAC I, avec une capacité d’investissement de près de 4.2 milliards d’euros
-
Les start-up françaises enregistrent un montant de financement record depuis 2016 pour un premier trimestre
Tink and PayPal’s extended commercial agreement now includes all countries within the European Economic Area (EEA). As a first step, PayPal will implement Tink’s open banking and account aggregation technology into some user experiences for customers. The expanded relationship is supported by a second strategic investment from PayPal, carried out in connection to Tink’s latest €90 million investment round that was announced in January 2020. PayPal’s first strategic investment in Tink was made in June 2019.
Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO of Tink, said : “PayPal is one of the world’s leading fintech companies, serving more than 330 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets worldwide. So we are honoured to have been selected to help this global leader, and delighted to have the opportunity to extend our relationship with them following this new agreement and strategic investment. As Europe’s leading open banking platform, we are looking forward to continuing to support PayPal as they extend and enhance their services across the whole of Europe.”
About Tink
Tink is Europe’s leading open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop
data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial
data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects
to more than 2,500 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Founded in 2012 in
Stockholm, Tink’s 270 employees serve 14 European markets out of 13 offices.
Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO of Tink, said : “PayPal is one of the world’s leading fintech companies, serving more than 330 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets worldwide. So we are honoured to have been selected to help this global leader, and delighted to have the opportunity to extend our relationship with them following this new agreement and strategic investment. As Europe’s leading open banking platform, we are looking forward to continuing to support PayPal as they extend and enhance their services across the whole of Europe.”
About Tink
Tink is Europe’s leading open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop
data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial
data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects
to more than 2,500 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Founded in 2012 in
Stockholm, Tink’s 270 employees serve 14 European markets out of 13 offices.
Chaineum : Investment banking platform
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.