The cryptocurrency community of all MENA and Eurasia Region are gathering in Blockchain Economy2020 in Istanbul!

The conference, that has a great amount of participation from 60 countries, will be the largest meeting in the region on behalf of the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. The Event brings together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and professionals in diverse sectors from 60 countries. It will provide an immense networking opportunity for Turkey’s Cryptocurrency community as well.
What is included in Blockchain Economy2020?
The second of the most comprehensive Blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in MENA and the Eurasia regions specifically focuses on “dual citizenship”, “citizenship through investment” and “global citizenship”. Decentralization has been considered a tool of democracy promotion because of its ability to improve individual’s economic freedom and increase equity by allocating financial resources worldwide. Therefore, unlike all the events in the region, the conference provides crypto enthusiasts with right set of circumstances to explore more the countries, institutions and companies that offer cross-border citizenship at Citizenship Expo. Furthermore, the Bitcoin Bus tour offers the opportunity to visit the historical and touristic places of Istanbul together with crypto enthusiasts. On the other hand, the top three start-ups which applied for the “BEcomp” competition this year will be given certificates and awards at the Blockchain Economy2020.
Besides the “Regular Ticket”, which includes all sessions for attendance, there is also an “EXPO pass” for participants who wish to network with various blockchain-based companies and their representatives at the EXPO area. Participants can also buy tickets for all side events such as Closing Party, Networking Dinner and Bitcoin Bus - Istanbul Tour.
The world-famous cryptocurrency entrepreneur John McAfee, Wall Street analyst Tom LEE, Blockchain.com founder Nicolas Cary and Founder & CEO of AVA labs, Emin Gün Sirer, also Head of operations at OKEx, Andy Cheung are among the keynote speakers of the event. Recently, BitCherry CEO Paul Bao also joined this list.
The advantageous ticket sale campaigns for the Event are continuing on https://www.blockchaineconomy.istanbul/EN/
Name: “Blockchain Economy”
Date: February 20-21th, 2020
Venue: WOW Convention Center, Istanbul / Turkey
Website: https://www.blockchaineconomy.istanbul/EN
Finyear & Chaineum
