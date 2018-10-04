The Global Blockchain Foundation Welcomes you for the Dubai Future-Tech Decentralized 4.0 on the 21th & 22th of November

articles liés
As part of WBS World Tour 2018, GBF is in process of building deep integration with 50+ leading & emerging markets in the space of Blockchain, Distributed Ledger Technology, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet-Of-Things, Cyber-Security and much more.
Thus, beginning our World series of summits from Singapore, Dubai, South Korea, and Malaysia.
Now, GBF is hosting Dubai Future-Tech Decentralized 4.0 [DFD 4.0] 2018 - GBF's Flagship Cluster Event for MENA Region including Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain, etc. as part of World Blockchain Summit 2018. We have taken great strides, not only in educating but also in laying the foundation for cultivating a smarter future.
GBF is a leading Non-for-Profit social impact organisation established with the global vision to build a strong sustainable Blockchain, DLT & tokenomic community through international cooperation. We are delighted to inform you that World Blockchain Summit 2018 being our spearhead initiative.
Dubai Future-Tech Decentralised 4.0 Comprises the following highlights: -
1. Key Note Sessions
2. Fire Side Chat & Panel Discussions
3. Use Cases: Demonstrations
4. Project Launch
5. Business Plan Competition
6. Government Meet & Deliberations
7. Networking Luncheon
8. Recognition & Awards Experience Zone - Start-ups
9. Paper Presentations Expert Sessions & Workshops
10. Emerging Tech. Meet 20+ Sectors
11. Academia Meet
12. Investors Meet
13. Dinner & Cocktail
Join with us and be a part of this movement
Website: - https://www.gbf.world/dfd
