The Blockchain Solutions Asia 2018 (BSA2018) Conference And Exhibition To Discuss Blockchain Applications Beyond Cryptocurrency

articles liés
-
Leading Crypto Experts to Speak at the Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland
-
Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Microsoft, Northern Trust, R3, Ripple and more take over Boston at the Blockchain for Finance Conference North America
-
Crypto Challenge Forum connects global thought leaders, policy makers, investors and startups from across the world for a 3 day top content event
-
REVOLUTION BLOCKCHAIN : Comment VOUS, entreprises, pouvez aborder et vous approprier cette technologie ?
-
Anyone can set up a project and launch an ICO, but Global Blockchain Forum will focus on the success stories.
Blockchain technology is beyond cryptocurrency. New blockchain applications are getting invented every single day. Digital entrepreneurs are coming up with unique and exciting ways of using this technology to radically transform our world as we currently know it. From banking and secure communications to healthcare and ride-sharing, blockchain will have a huge impact on our future. Hence, it is important for the industry stakeholders to understand how blockchain will change the way businesses work and the advantages of blockchain.
Co-organised by Confexhub Group and Human Life Advancement Foundation (HLAF), themed ‘Blockchain Revolution: The Future of Economy and Humanity’, the Blockchain Solutions Asia 2018 will provide in-depth discussion on the adoption and applications of blockchain for each specific sector, including Fundraising, Banking & Insurance, Construction & Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. The participants will be directed at how to adopt blockchain technology in each of these sectors, analyse the potentials and challenges of blockchain application integration. Thus, helping them to innovate, transform and reform the business model under the new technology-led world order.
According to the organiser, more than 30 internationally renowned experts from blockchain technology, consultancies, regional authorities will be sharing their insights on industrial-based applications & enterprise implementation of blockchain solutions throughout the conference and 4 featured symposiums. The event is expecting over 200 international and local delegates to converge and learn, engage and get inspired by exclusive visionary blockchain experts from Frost & Sullivan, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong Blockchain Association, ProximaX, MIGHT, NEM.io Foundation, Electrify Pte Ltd, IBV, Aptoide, Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), and many more. The event is supported and endorsed by Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), Malaysia Association of Energy Service Companies (MAESCO),
Federation Of Malaysia Hardware, Machinery & Building Materials Dealers Association (FMHMBA), Environmental Management and Research Association of Malaysia (ENSEARCH), Malaysia Green Building Confederation, International Facility Management Association, IFMA (Singapore Chapter), FIABCI Malaysian Chapter, International Chamber of Commerce - Hong Kong (ICC-HK), Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association (PIRA) and Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, Malaysia to drive toward new technology revolution era for blockchain. Blockchain Solutions Asia Exhibition opens for 3 days from 27-29 September 2018. For more information, please log on to http://www.blockchainsolutionsasia.com/
bAbout Confexhub ([www.confexhub.com.confexhub.com )]b
Confexhub is a leading thought leader network solutions provider focuses on delivering industry economic and policy studies, global business and investment matching, as well as innovative business and investment conferences, exhibitions, forums and trainings in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. Our qualified multi-sectorial economists and seasoned conference producers continuously research and create new platforms to spearhead, incubate, develop and disseminate thought leadership ideas, innovations and future trends in energy, water, telecommunication, infrastructure development, tourism, agriculture and financial services sectors.
bAbout Human Life Advancement Foundation ([www.hlaf.org.my.hlaf.org.my )]b
HLAF is an international foundation, active in the fields of education, technology transfer and sustainable development in developing nations. Its vision is to be an innovative institution that is responsive to the needs of society for the development in innovation, knowledge and technology by supporting fruitful interaction between academia, firms and the public sector. HLAF plays a role in the areas of fostering innovation and technology through collaboration with Centers of Excellences on R&D, Commercialization of Intellectual Property, granting scholarships to Post-graduate students, and granting of awards on technology development and innovations.
Finyear is a media partner of this event.
Co-organised by Confexhub Group and Human Life Advancement Foundation (HLAF), themed ‘Blockchain Revolution: The Future of Economy and Humanity’, the Blockchain Solutions Asia 2018 will provide in-depth discussion on the adoption and applications of blockchain for each specific sector, including Fundraising, Banking & Insurance, Construction & Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. The participants will be directed at how to adopt blockchain technology in each of these sectors, analyse the potentials and challenges of blockchain application integration. Thus, helping them to innovate, transform and reform the business model under the new technology-led world order.
According to the organiser, more than 30 internationally renowned experts from blockchain technology, consultancies, regional authorities will be sharing their insights on industrial-based applications & enterprise implementation of blockchain solutions throughout the conference and 4 featured symposiums. The event is expecting over 200 international and local delegates to converge and learn, engage and get inspired by exclusive visionary blockchain experts from Frost & Sullivan, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong Blockchain Association, ProximaX, MIGHT, NEM.io Foundation, Electrify Pte Ltd, IBV, Aptoide, Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), and many more. The event is supported and endorsed by Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), Malaysia Association of Energy Service Companies (MAESCO),
Federation Of Malaysia Hardware, Machinery & Building Materials Dealers Association (FMHMBA), Environmental Management and Research Association of Malaysia (ENSEARCH), Malaysia Green Building Confederation, International Facility Management Association, IFMA (Singapore Chapter), FIABCI Malaysian Chapter, International Chamber of Commerce - Hong Kong (ICC-HK), Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association (PIRA) and Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, Malaysia to drive toward new technology revolution era for blockchain. Blockchain Solutions Asia Exhibition opens for 3 days from 27-29 September 2018. For more information, please log on to http://www.blockchainsolutionsasia.com/
bAbout Confexhub ([www.confexhub.com.confexhub.com )]b
Confexhub is a leading thought leader network solutions provider focuses on delivering industry economic and policy studies, global business and investment matching, as well as innovative business and investment conferences, exhibitions, forums and trainings in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. Our qualified multi-sectorial economists and seasoned conference producers continuously research and create new platforms to spearhead, incubate, develop and disseminate thought leadership ideas, innovations and future trends in energy, water, telecommunication, infrastructure development, tourism, agriculture and financial services sectors.
bAbout Human Life Advancement Foundation ([www.hlaf.org.my.hlaf.org.my )]b
HLAF is an international foundation, active in the fields of education, technology transfer and sustainable development in developing nations. Its vision is to be an innovative institution that is responsive to the needs of society for the development in innovation, knowledge and technology by supporting fruitful interaction between academia, firms and the public sector. HLAF plays a role in the areas of fostering innovation and technology through collaboration with Centers of Excellences on R&D, Commercialization of Intellectual Property, granting scholarships to Post-graduate students, and granting of awards on technology development and innovations.
Finyear is a media partner of this event.