The 3rd Edition of Exotic Hospitality Conclave At Phuket Is All Set to Create Ripples in The Hospitality Industry

Phuket, as we know is one of the most exotic locations for international tourists, and also a hotspot for hoteliers for its favorable business environment, regulations and tax rates. It is a home to world’s most popular luxury hotel brands, which is why it has been attracting the sizeable attention of all those involved in the hospitality and tourism industry.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced that they are expecting around 41.1M visitors this year. The TAT has set out a tourism strategy outlining their approach for growing the tourism and hospitality market over the next few years.
Continue growth in the hospitality sector in the Asia Pacific has led to renowned interest amongst developers and investors alike, who are looking to introduce more brands, diversify their portfolio and consolidate their presence in the ever-lucrative Thai market.
To amplify the manifestation possibilities of their growth aspiration, EHC has been carefully designed as the perfect avenue to bring key industry leaders for an insightful two day-long event on 25-26 July 2019 in Phuket.
The focus of the spectrum of talks and panel discussions is to bring focus on how we can provide better guest experience using AI and Automation, how we can make our property more energy efficient, how can we reduce carbon footprint and lots of trending issues will be discussed. The networking opportunities as a part of it, are sure to be extremely meaningful, with the backing of a plush gathering of govt officials, hotel operators, suppliers, investors and the media.
Some of the noteworthy speakers who already confirmed are:
- Ravi Palande – Cluster Director of Revenue – Marriott International
- Murali Viswanathan – General Manager – Le Meridien
- Mauro Gasparotti – Director – Savills Hotels (APAC)
- Pierre Meintjes – Director of F&B – Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas
- Scot Toon – Managing Director (Asia) – The Pavilions Hotels and Resorts
- Satya Adapa – Cluster Director of Revenue – Cape & Kantary Hotels
- Kaustubh Sur – General Manager – Oakwood Hotel JourneyHub Phuket
- Cedric Simon – Director F&B – Sukhothai Hotels
Click HERE to see more
The expected count of the attendees, going exactly by the significant traction of the earlier chapters is at least 150. In the earlier events, as many as 90 percent of the conference participants were noted as Director and C level executives from the top brands, and rest are investors, govt representatives, consultants and media. For this year at EHC, participations have been confirmed by leading hotel names such as Marriott International, Savills Hotels, Anantara Hotels, Le Meridien, Oakwood Hotel JourneyHub, Pavilions Hotels and Resorts and many more.
For more information, visit: https://www.infoxg.com/event/exotic-hospitality-conclave-phuket/
For Sponsorship Opportunities: animesh@infoxg.com
For Speaking Opportunities: amitabh@infoxg.com
Finyear is a media partner of Exotic Hospitality Conclave.
