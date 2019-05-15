The 2nd Annual Conference of Block Hedge Business 2019 At Bangkok Is Set to Create Ripples in The Blockchain World

articles liés
Thailand, as we know is one of the most prominent blockchain and cryptocurrency centres on account of its favourable business environment, regulations and tax rates. It is home to a few of the most prominent crypto powerhouses, which is why it has been attracting the sizeable attention of all those involved in the field.
In light of its business-friendly environment, blockchain entrepreneurs, key industry individuals, businessmen, top government officials and blockchain enthusiasts have been valuing the region to expand their blockchain technology-led business.
To amplify the manifestation possibilities of their growth aspiration, Block-Hedge has been carefully designed as the perfect avenue to bring all together for an insightful day-long event on 23rd August 2019, Bangkok.
The conference is scheduled to take place at Grand Hyatt, with an agenda that is going to be bundled with a meaningful takeaway for all those who attend.
The guiding philosophy behind the event is to discover the future and amplify the growth of the most powerful and disruptive technology in the present time.
The entire focus of the spectrum of talks and panel discussions is to bring focus on the practical aspect of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and what it means for driving business results. The networking opportunities as a part of it, are sure to be extremely meaningful, with the backing of a plush gathering of blockchain business stakeholders, investors and the media.
Some of the noteworthy speakers who already confirmed are:
- Jason HSU, Crypto Congressman & Legislator of Taiwan
- Giang Le Ngoc, Legal and Policy Expert, Ministry of Justice, Vietnam
- Dr. Sathit Limpongpan, Chairman, The Stock Exchange of Thailand
- Prinn Panitchpakdi, Governor, The Stock Exchange of Thailand
- Aunchisa Tapanakornvut, Senior Officer (Fintech), SEC Thailand
- Reuben Yap, Co-founder, Zcoin
- Tom Howard, Venture Capitalist Taureon Taureon
- Christian Mischler, Partner at Swiss Founders Fund
- Mark Smedley, VP- Global Industry Lead Ex-Oracle
- Monsinee Keeratikrainon, MD at Accenture Thailand
The expected count of the attendees, going exactly by the significant traction of the earlier chapters is at least 500. In the earlier events, as many as 70 percent of the conference participants were noted as C level executives, and about 20 percent - investors. Also, participation has been confirmed by leading business names such as Bitcoin Gold, PwC, Arcadia Crypto Ventures and TDA Capital London and many more.
For more information, visit: https://www.infoxg.com/event/block-hedge-thailand-2nd-annual/
For Sponsorship Opportunities: animesh@block-hedge.com
For Speaking Opportunities: amitabh@block-hedge.com
Finyear is a media partner of the Block Hedge conference.
