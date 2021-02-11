Temenos MarketPlace Welcomes Open Banking Platform Tink

With Tink, banks can aggregate and use data from over 3,400 financial institutions to create personalized customer experiences and new revenue streams



Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Tink, one of Europe’s leading open banking platform providers, has joined Temenos MarketPlace.



Tink’s platform provides connections to more than 3,400 banks, reaching over 250 million bank customers across 13 European markets. Tink’s market-leading open banking and personal finance management solutions will enable Temenos clients to empower their banking customers with consolidated, enriched views of their accounts and transactions and to deliver enhanced, streamlined and seamless data-driven financial services.



Temenos customers will be able to access Tink’s technology through Temenos’ Infinity digital front-office platform, which enables banks to deliver outstanding customer experiences with a rapid time-to-market. The addition of Tink to the Temenos MarketPlace will further enhance banks’ ability to gain actionable insights and offer targeted, multi-banking services for their clients.



Daniel Kjellén, Co-founder and CEO of Tink, said: “The Temenos MarketPlace has a strong retail banking hub across Europe that we are excited to become a part of. By adding our open banking platform with deep bank connectivity, we can help banks in the Temenos community seamlessly access real-time, enriched financial data, enabling them to get a better understanding of their customers’ finances, and to build new digital services that help people better manage their money.



Joaquin De Valenzuela Muley, Senior Vice President and Business Line Director for Temenos Infinity, added: “Tink provides a wealth of personal financial management and open banking solutions and expertise. We are excited to offer Tink’s solutions on Temenos MarketPlace so that our customers can benefit from their innovative products to ultimately add value to their own client experiences and enable a broader open banking strategy.”



Temenos MarketPlace allows banks to leverage the cutting-edge fintech solutions that complement Temenos software. Solutions are curated and pre-integrated for rapid implementation and time-to-value. Today, the MarketPlace comprises over 50 fintech solutions, enabling Temenos clients to easily pursue their journey of differentiation and innovation.



About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.



Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks’ IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

www.temenos.com



About Tink:

Tink is Europe’s leading open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects to more than 3,400 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Founded in 2012 in Stockholm, Tink’s 365 employees serve 14 European markets out of 13 offices.

tink.com

