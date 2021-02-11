Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, Deeptech / Daily News
              



Jeudi 11 Février 2021

Temenos MarketPlace Welcomes Open Banking Platform Tink


Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessous est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.



articles liés
With Tink, banks can aggregate and use data from over 3,400 financial institutions to create personalized customer experiences and new revenue streams

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Tink, one of Europe’s leading open banking platform providers, has joined Temenos MarketPlace.

Tink’s platform provides connections to more than 3,400 banks, reaching over 250 million bank customers across 13 European markets. Tink’s market-leading open banking and personal finance management solutions will enable Temenos clients to empower their banking customers with consolidated, enriched views of their accounts and transactions and to deliver enhanced, streamlined and seamless data-driven financial services.

Temenos customers will be able to access Tink’s technology through Temenos’ Infinity digital front-office platform, which enables banks to deliver outstanding customer experiences with a rapid time-to-market. The addition of Tink to the Temenos MarketPlace will further enhance banks’ ability to gain actionable insights and offer targeted, multi-banking services for their clients.

Daniel Kjellén, Co-founder and CEO of Tink, said: “The Temenos MarketPlace has a strong retail banking hub across Europe that we are excited to become a part of. By adding our open banking platform with deep bank connectivity, we can help banks in the Temenos community seamlessly access real-time, enriched financial data, enabling them to get a better understanding of their customers’ finances, and to build new digital services that help people better manage their money.

Joaquin De Valenzuela Muley, Senior Vice President and Business Line Director for Temenos Infinity, added: “Tink provides a wealth of personal financial management and open banking solutions and expertise. We are excited to offer Tink’s solutions on Temenos MarketPlace so that our customers can benefit from their innovative products to ultimately add value to their own client experiences and enable a broader open banking strategy.”

Temenos MarketPlace allows banks to leverage the cutting-edge fintech solutions that complement Temenos software. Solutions are curated and pre-integrated for rapid implementation and time-to-value. Today, the MarketPlace comprises over 50 fintech solutions, enabling Temenos clients to easily pursue their journey of differentiation and innovation.

About Temenos
Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks’ IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.
www.temenos.com

About Tink:
Tink is Europe’s leading open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects to more than 3,400 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Founded in 2012 in Stockholm, Tink’s 365 employees serve 14 European markets out of 13 offices.
tink.com

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Morning Newsletter
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | STO Advisory |
    Dijon et environs, courtage en prêt immobilier et rachat de crédits. Voici votre Solution Prêt.

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.