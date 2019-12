Swisscom Blockchain and essDOCS announce strategic alliance to accelerate paperless trade

Swisscom Blockchain, the blockchain advisory and development arm of Swiss telecom giant Swisscom, and essDOCS, the leading enabler of paperless trade, announced today a strategic alliance to jointly develop, deploy and deliver a series of digital trade solutions.The two companies will leverage their respective resources and expertise to enable companies to digitize their trade and trade finance processes swiftly, efficiently, and with minimal friction – joining forces to support initiatives that aim to ease the burden of change / transition management when digitally transforming trade, trade finance and logistics processes.Commenting on the Swisscom Blockchain-essDOCS partnership , essDOCS CEO Alexander Goulandris said: “The combination of Swisscom Blockchain’s track record in implementing real-world blockchain use cases, its direct access to the largest IT infrastructure provider in Switzerland, along with essDOCS’ expertise in delivering digital trade solutions for the global supply chain, positions us to jointly provide value-adding blockchain solutions such as traceability, cross-platform connectivity and solution-data distribution. Our joint solutions will first and foremost focus on transition technology, bridging data ‘gaps’, paper-based processes and technological silos with the end goal of secure, automated digital trade.”“Digitalization has long been a visionary goal for the trade industry, but has often stumbled on the challenge of mass adoption,” said Daniel Haudenschild, CEO, Swisscom Blockchain, adding that “frictionless, automated trade is the aspiration, and along the journey both our companies will support a use-focused approach in order to unleash the true potential blockchain and digitalization has to offer to the trade, trade finance and logistics community.”Swisscom Blockchain and essDOCS have commenced testing of their first collaborative product, which will officially launch in Q1 2019.About essDOCSessDOCS enables paperless trade. Its solutions digitize and automate paper-heavy processes, including: online creation/approvals of all export docs (CargoDocs DocHub), data extraction and structure from paper docs and back-office automated checks (CargoDocs Auto-Document Processing), end-to-end eDocs management for key trade docs such as electronic Bills of Lading and Warehouse Warrants (CargoDocs DocEx) and application/issuance of electronic Certificates of Origin (essCert). Over 40,000 companies, ranging from 31% of the Fortune Global 100 to innovative SMEs, use essDOCS solutions across 203 countries.About Swisscom BlockchainSwisscom Blockchain AG was founded in September 2017 by Swisscom, the leading telecommunications company in Switzerland and is the answer to the market demand in blockchain solutions, advisory services and professional training. It is led by experienced consultants and technology experts in the blockchain area with a “Big-4” background and is supported by Swisscom's infrastructure and development know-how. The Swisscom Blockchain Team supports their clients in all key areas of their undertaking, providing consulting services, the infrastructure and technology services to run and build their solution as well as the business acumen a Big-4 team brings. This combination enables a unique value proposition for corporate clients all around the world. Since day 0, Swisscom Blockchain has been pioneering many blockchain initiatives with the mindset of “Adoption is Everything”.