Swiss bank SEBA with a focus on digital assets now accepts clients from 9 new jurisdictions

• SEBA Bank, an integrated bank for digital and traditional assets and licenced by the Swiss supervisory authority FINMA, is now onboarding clients from 10 jurisdictions and provides a user-friendly digital onboarding process.
• After a successful start in its home market in November, SEBA Bank now accepts institutional and private professional clients from Singapore, Hong Kong, U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Austria, Portugal, and the Netherlands.
• By offering a comprehensive range of services both on the traditional as well as on the digital and crypto side of banking, SEBA takes a pioneering role in shaping the new economy.
Expansion into nine additional markets
For the first time, the Zug-based financial institution combines traditional banking with the new crypto/digital world, offering a wide range of services in the areas of asset management, trading, custody and financing. The tokenization of investment products, real assets, rights and primary financing constitutes another mainstay and will be offered in the near future. This enables SEBA to cover the entire lifecycle of digital assets.
After becoming fully operational in Switzerland as a first step, SEBA bank now serves clients from 9 different jurisdictions: Singapore, Hong Kong, U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Austria, Portugal, and the Netherlands. Its comprehensive banking services are aimed at banks, asset managers, pension funds, companies and professional private investors. In addition, a limited range of services is intended specifically for Swiss blockchain companies and their employees.
New, easy and secure banking experience
“With our services we want to redefine the customer-bank relationship and give clients a simple but the most secure banking experience both in the new and old financial world”, says Guido Bühler, CEO of SEBA Bank. Via the SEBAwallet app and the e-banking platform customers can manage at least five cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ether, Stellar Lumens, Litecoin, Ether classic) easily, securely and cost-effectively, and convert them into traditional currencies and vice versa. The SEBA Card allows them to spend their money at around 42 million points of sale worldwide. In Asset Management, SEBA customers can also conveniently enter the new world via Index Investing. The SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index (SEBAX) is new index for cryptographic assets is a dynamic, risk-optimised index with a broad market exposure of the crypto investment market.
About SEBA
Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA is a pioneer in the financial industry, building a progressive technological bridge between the digital and traditional asset worlds. In August 2019, SEBA received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted a licence to a financial services provider with a main focus on digital assets and crypto. The wide and vertically integrated spectrum of services, as well as the high security standards make SEBA’s business approach unique. SEBA enables clients to invest, safely keep, trade and borrow against traditional and digital assets, as well as issue tokens in the future, in one place.
seba.swiss
