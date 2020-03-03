SeafoodChain, Powered by UNISOT, Opens the Seafood Industry to Transparency Like Never Before

articles liés
The seafood industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the global food industry. Today's consumers are becoming more conscious and regulators are becoming more demanding. This requires more accurate, instant and comprehensive information regarding food products and their history.
SeafoodChain provides solutions for the Seafood and Aquaculture industries to record and display insights into the complete supply chain by using Smart Digital Twins and Product DNA. The Global Traceability, Proof-of-Quality and Product Provenance functions provide enhanced transparency and visibility, enabling supply chain partners as well as end customers to make choices based on verifiable facts regarding product authenticity, quality and sustainability. The technology also makes it easy to comply with legal regulations and reporting.
CEO of UNISOT AS, Stephan Nilsson, has worked for 20 years developing value chain and ERP integration and knows this industry from the inside. He sees a revolution of opportunities with an open blockchain solution. The solution - developed by a team of software engineers and industry experts - is built on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, which has the massive scalability, stability, microtransaction capability and low fees necessary to power enterprise solutions. SeafoodChain was one of the major BSV enterprise applications unveiled, and even demonstrated live, at the recent CoinGeek London 2020 conference focused on Bitcoin SV.
About SeafoodChain AS
SeafoodChain AS is a Norwegian technology company located in Oslo, which specializes in the seafood industry.
seafoodChain.no
About UNISOT AS
Unisot AS is a Norwegian technology company located in Oslo, developing an Enterprise Blockchain Platform for applications in Global Supply Chains. The company's technology is built on an open blockchain solution using Bitcoin SV (BSV), and utilizing IoT sensor technology, big data and machine learning.
unisot.no
SOURCE UNISOT
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
