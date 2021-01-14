Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Jeudi 14 Janvier 2021

Scorechain’s customer OSL becomes World’s FIRST SFC-Licensed Digital Asset Trading


Congratulations to Scorechain’s customer OSL for being World’s FIRST SFC-Licensed Digital Asset Trading Platform.



articles liés
Last Month, an exciting news from one of Scorechain’s customers, OSL, spread the world: they got the license from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and became World’s FIRST SFC Licensed,

listed, insured & Big-4 audited digital asset trading platform for institutions and professional investors. Scorechain is very proud of its great partner OSL for such a milestone achievement! Congratulations!
Scorechain has been cooperating with OSL since 2018. OSL is a leading firm in crypto asset management in Asia. The cooperation has been demonstrated to SFC as part of the application process to illustrate how OSL’s internal controls are strong and efficient to fight against money laundering and fraud.

Pierre Gérard, CEO of Scorechain, said: “Congratulations to our partner OSL for this terrific news! As OSL’s transaction monitoring and compliance tool provider, we are very pleased to be part of this milestone and be recognized by Hong Kong Regulator. Together, let’s build a more trustworthy virtual assets ecosystem.”
With Scorechain’s fully customizable scoring system, Scorechain customers can implement their own riskbased approach to fulfill the compliance requirements and to have better risk management. The Scorechain team keeps developing more compliance features to adapt to the evolution of the worldwide regulations standards and to help more and more crypto-related businesses.

About Scorechain
Scorechain is a Risk-AML software provider for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. As a European leader in crypto compliance since 2015, the Luxembourgish company serves worldwide customers in 29 different countries with more than 150 licenses established, ranging from cryptocurrency businesses to financial institutions with crypto trading, custody branch, digital assets customers onboarding, audit and law firms and some LEAs.
Scorechain solution supports Bitcoin analytics with Lightning Network, Ethereum analytics with all ERC20 tokens and stablecoins, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, XRP Ledger and Tezos. The software is able to deanonymize the Blockchain data and connect with sanction lists in order to provide a risk scoring on digital assets transactions, addresses and entities. The risk assessment methodology applied by Scorechain has been verified and can be fully customizable in order to fit all jurisdictions. 300+ risk-AML scenarios are pro - vided to its customers with a wide range of risk indicators so businesses under the scope of the crypto regulation can report suspicious activity to authorities with enhanced due diligence.
www.scorechain.com

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | The DeFi Company |

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.