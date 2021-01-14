Scorechain’s customer OSL becomes World’s FIRST SFC-Licensed Digital Asset Trading

articles liés
Last Month, an exciting news from one of Scorechain’s customers, OSL, spread the world: they got the license from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and became World’s FIRST SFC Licensed,
listed, insured & Big-4 audited digital asset trading platform for institutions and professional investors. Scorechain is very proud of its great partner OSL for such a milestone achievement! Congratulations!
Scorechain has been cooperating with OSL since 2018. OSL is a leading firm in crypto asset management in Asia. The cooperation has been demonstrated to SFC as part of the application process to illustrate how OSL’s internal controls are strong and efficient to fight against money laundering and fraud.
Pierre Gérard, CEO of Scorechain, said: “Congratulations to our partner OSL for this terrific news! As OSL’s transaction monitoring and compliance tool provider, we are very pleased to be part of this milestone and be recognized by Hong Kong Regulator. Together, let’s build a more trustworthy virtual assets ecosystem.”
With Scorechain’s fully customizable scoring system, Scorechain customers can implement their own riskbased approach to fulfill the compliance requirements and to have better risk management. The Scorechain team keeps developing more compliance features to adapt to the evolution of the worldwide regulations standards and to help more and more crypto-related businesses.
About Scorechain
Scorechain is a Risk-AML software provider for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. As a European leader in crypto compliance since 2015, the Luxembourgish company serves worldwide customers in 29 different countries with more than 150 licenses established, ranging from cryptocurrency businesses to financial institutions with crypto trading, custody branch, digital assets customers onboarding, audit and law firms and some LEAs.
Scorechain solution supports Bitcoin analytics with Lightning Network, Ethereum analytics with all ERC20 tokens and stablecoins, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, XRP Ledger and Tezos. The software is able to deanonymize the Blockchain data and connect with sanction lists in order to provide a risk scoring on digital assets transactions, addresses and entities. The risk assessment methodology applied by Scorechain has been verified and can be fully customizable in order to fit all jurisdictions. 300+ risk-AML scenarios are pro - vided to its customers with a wide range of risk indicators so businesses under the scope of the crypto regulation can report suspicious activity to authorities with enhanced due diligence.
www.scorechain.com
