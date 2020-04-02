SHL Medical acquires Weibel CDS

articles liés
-
Affinia Therapeutics Raises $60M in Series A Financing
-
Gilde Healthcare lève 416M€ pour son fonds de capital-risque et capital-développement
-
Microbiote : Nahibu intègre le Directeur de Recherche Émérite de l'INRA, Dusko Ehrlich. Une association rendue possible grâce à une levée de fonds d'un million d'euros.
-
DeepTech, Usine du futur, Health tech, Mobilité durable : Techinnov repère les champions de demain et dévoile les startups sélectionnées pour son Challenge Innovation 2020
-
Sagard réalise le premier investissement de son fonds 4 dans Ceva Santé Animale
Weibel was established in Switzerland in 2010 as a private company specializing in customer-funded research and development of affordable, innovative, and user-friendly injection systems and devices. Weibel owns an impressive portfolio covering innovative packaging technologies and delivery systems for parenteral drugs for home, point-of-care, and clinical use.
"SHL Medical's acquisition of Weibel is based on a shared passion for innovation and precision. We felt a synergy between Weibel's cutting-edge technologies and SHL's experience in commercializing original designs. The integration will strengthen our ability to offer even more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centered designs and functionality. We look forward to a stronger future based on this shared vision to make self-injection easier for patients worldwide," SHL Medical CEO Ulrich Faessler said.
"SHL has always been simultaneously innovative and dependable, factors that have put us in the vanguard of the industry," said Ralph Howald, chief technology officer at SHL Medical. "The addition of Weibel's talent and range of solutions for high-volume injection will not only add depth to our technical portfolio, but also give us greater reach in the self-injection market."
Weibel CEO Hans Peter Manser said: "We are excited to segue into one of the world's most prominent solutions providers of drug delivery systems. With SHL's experience and global outreach, Weibel will be able to accelerate our innovations for safer, easier, and faster drug delivery."
SHL Medical is one of the world's largest providers of autoinjectors. With the acquisition, SHL is expected to expand its portfolio of innovative drug delivery solutions for injection devices.
About SHL Medical
SHL is a world-leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced drug delivery devices such as autoinjectors, pen injectors, and inhaler systems. SHL Medical has locations in Taiwan, Switzerland, Sweden, and the US and develops breakthrough drug delivery solutions for pharma and biotech clients globally. SHL is also invested in developing connected products and digital services for the healthcare industry.
About Weibel CDS
Weibel CDS is a privately owned Swiss medical technology company that specializes in research and development of patch injection systems and devices for the delivery of parenteral drugs. The company offers solutions in filling, production, and customization of its device product lines.
Related Links
https://www.shl.group
SOURCE SHL Medical
"SHL Medical's acquisition of Weibel is based on a shared passion for innovation and precision. We felt a synergy between Weibel's cutting-edge technologies and SHL's experience in commercializing original designs. The integration will strengthen our ability to offer even more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centered designs and functionality. We look forward to a stronger future based on this shared vision to make self-injection easier for patients worldwide," SHL Medical CEO Ulrich Faessler said.
"SHL has always been simultaneously innovative and dependable, factors that have put us in the vanguard of the industry," said Ralph Howald, chief technology officer at SHL Medical. "The addition of Weibel's talent and range of solutions for high-volume injection will not only add depth to our technical portfolio, but also give us greater reach in the self-injection market."
Weibel CEO Hans Peter Manser said: "We are excited to segue into one of the world's most prominent solutions providers of drug delivery systems. With SHL's experience and global outreach, Weibel will be able to accelerate our innovations for safer, easier, and faster drug delivery."
SHL Medical is one of the world's largest providers of autoinjectors. With the acquisition, SHL is expected to expand its portfolio of innovative drug delivery solutions for injection devices.
About SHL Medical
SHL is a world-leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced drug delivery devices such as autoinjectors, pen injectors, and inhaler systems. SHL Medical has locations in Taiwan, Switzerland, Sweden, and the US and develops breakthrough drug delivery solutions for pharma and biotech clients globally. SHL is also invested in developing connected products and digital services for the healthcare industry.
About Weibel CDS
Weibel CDS is a privately owned Swiss medical technology company that specializes in research and development of patch injection systems and devices for the delivery of parenteral drugs. The company offers solutions in filling, production, and customization of its device product lines.
Related Links
https://www.shl.group
SOURCE SHL Medical
Chaineum : Neo Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier blockchain
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier blockchain
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Investment Bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.