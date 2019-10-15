RRMine Global CEO attends World Digital Mining Summit 2019 to address Cloud Hash Power Platform Operations Core

articles liés
-
BRD Announces Strategic Partnership with Ripple
-
Crypto Billionaire Brock Pierce Joins Tandem - the Easiest way to buy Crypto
-
Tezos Foundation Partners With Globacap to Drive Capital Markets Automation
-
Stryking and FC Bayern Munich Sign Licensing Partnership for Digital Collectibles
-
Copper has $600m in soft commitments for Gram storage as it is the first institutional custodian to generate secure keys for Gram investors
1. Reducing user risk is the most important value of the cloud hash power platform
RRMine has been driven by user value, and the platform has surpassed 50,000 miners worldwide. With the rise and fall of the cloud hash power industry, RRMine also found that in recent years, cloud computing has become the best way for users to enter the world of cryptographic assets, but the current status quo in the industry is still "the market counts": the rise and fall of the digital crypto market determines the life and death of the platform. If the platform cannot control its own risks, how to protect the value of users?
1) After several mining disasters in the bear market, the platform never closed.
2) 90% of platform users come from the traditional asset world. The promotion of new industries is achieved through more stable and friendly products.
3) 60% of users hold computing power contracts for more than one year.
4) Cloud hash power platform contract sales price has never changed in the past three years, and is not affected by market fluctuations in various industries.
The stability of the comprehensive operational capability can help users to overcome risks and obtain stable mining capabilities.
2. Emerging market users pay attention to risks. Capitalization of hash power is the only way.
CEO Tsou Yung Cheng discovered from the operation and proposed that the key to the development of cloud hash power and digital mining is how to introduce users from the larger market of traditional assets into emerging markets. What are users concerned about now? They are eager for new assets but hate risk. This is the problem.
The essence of RRMine's hash power contract design is to realize the capitalization of hash power. Assets are free, flexible and mobile. Let hash power change from resources to assets that everyone can control.
Through cloud hash power's cutting-edge technology, the standardized hash power assets of minimum to 1T are obtained. It can be freely traded and transferred through contracts to achieve the liquidity of hash power assets.
Through the global platform operation, not only the stability of production is guaranteed, but also the overall cost of mining is greatly reduced.
The global standardized cloud hash power contract sales and trading services, positioned as "global cloud hash power asset management and trading platform", have attracted the public's attention. Although they don't know much about the block chain, RRMine's product design is simple, stable, and reliable, so that ordinary users understand and are willing to participate.
3. Looking ahead, the assetization of cloud hash power will enable the free flow of hash power worldwide.
Looking to the future, RRMine will further promote globalization. At present, business branches are established in China, the United States, Europe and Japan to achieve the framework of "cloud hash power sales globalization and business compliance localization", enabling people in more countries and regions to enjoy stable risk-resistant cloud hash power services and promote the development of the cloud hash power industry. RRMine's ultimate vision is to allow hash power assets to flow freely.
CEO Tsou Yung Cheng concluded, "RRMine's stable cloud hash power platform comes from the hash power of our large mines distributed around the world. Among them, our U.S. mines in Ohio were honored among the 'TOP10 Most Beautiful Mines in the World' by the WDMS, which is a quality affirmation of the platform's operational and technical capabilities."
www.rrmine.com
RRMine has been driven by user value, and the platform has surpassed 50,000 miners worldwide. With the rise and fall of the cloud hash power industry, RRMine also found that in recent years, cloud computing has become the best way for users to enter the world of cryptographic assets, but the current status quo in the industry is still "the market counts": the rise and fall of the digital crypto market determines the life and death of the platform. If the platform cannot control its own risks, how to protect the value of users?
1) After several mining disasters in the bear market, the platform never closed.
2) 90% of platform users come from the traditional asset world. The promotion of new industries is achieved through more stable and friendly products.
3) 60% of users hold computing power contracts for more than one year.
4) Cloud hash power platform contract sales price has never changed in the past three years, and is not affected by market fluctuations in various industries.
The stability of the comprehensive operational capability can help users to overcome risks and obtain stable mining capabilities.
2. Emerging market users pay attention to risks. Capitalization of hash power is the only way.
CEO Tsou Yung Cheng discovered from the operation and proposed that the key to the development of cloud hash power and digital mining is how to introduce users from the larger market of traditional assets into emerging markets. What are users concerned about now? They are eager for new assets but hate risk. This is the problem.
The essence of RRMine's hash power contract design is to realize the capitalization of hash power. Assets are free, flexible and mobile. Let hash power change from resources to assets that everyone can control.
Through cloud hash power's cutting-edge technology, the standardized hash power assets of minimum to 1T are obtained. It can be freely traded and transferred through contracts to achieve the liquidity of hash power assets.
Through the global platform operation, not only the stability of production is guaranteed, but also the overall cost of mining is greatly reduced.
The global standardized cloud hash power contract sales and trading services, positioned as "global cloud hash power asset management and trading platform", have attracted the public's attention. Although they don't know much about the block chain, RRMine's product design is simple, stable, and reliable, so that ordinary users understand and are willing to participate.
3. Looking ahead, the assetization of cloud hash power will enable the free flow of hash power worldwide.
Looking to the future, RRMine will further promote globalization. At present, business branches are established in China, the United States, Europe and Japan to achieve the framework of "cloud hash power sales globalization and business compliance localization", enabling people in more countries and regions to enjoy stable risk-resistant cloud hash power services and promote the development of the cloud hash power industry. RRMine's ultimate vision is to allow hash power assets to flow freely.
CEO Tsou Yung Cheng concluded, "RRMine's stable cloud hash power platform comes from the hash power of our large mines distributed around the world. Among them, our U.S. mines in Ohio were honored among the 'TOP10 Most Beautiful Mines in the World' by the WDMS, which is a quality affirmation of the platform's operational and technical capabilities."
www.rrmine.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.