RRMine Global CEO attends World Digital Mining Summit 2019 to address Cloud Hash Power Platform Operations Core

1. Reducing user risk is the most important value of the cloud hash power platform



RRMine has been driven by user value, and the platform has surpassed 50,000 miners worldwide. With the rise and fall of the cloud hash power industry, RRMine also found that in recent years, cloud computing has become the best way for users to enter the world of cryptographic assets, but the current status quo in the industry is still "the market counts": the rise and fall of the digital crypto market determines the life and death of the platform. If the platform cannot control its own risks, how to protect the value of users?



1) After several mining disasters in the bear market, the platform never closed.

2) 90% of platform users come from the traditional asset world. The promotion of new industries is achieved through more stable and friendly products.

3) 60% of users hold computing power contracts for more than one year.

4) Cloud hash power platform contract sales price has never changed in the past three years, and is not affected by market fluctuations in various industries.



The stability of the comprehensive operational capability can help users to overcome risks and obtain stable mining capabilities.



2. Emerging market users pay attention to risks. Capitalization of hash power is the only way.



CEO Tsou Yung Cheng discovered from the operation and proposed that the key to the development of cloud hash power and digital mining is how to introduce users from the larger market of traditional assets into emerging markets. What are users concerned about now? They are eager for new assets but hate risk. This is the problem.



The essence of RRMine's hash power contract design is to realize the capitalization of hash power. Assets are free, flexible and mobile. Let hash power change from resources to assets that everyone can control.



Through cloud hash power's cutting-edge technology, the standardized hash power assets of minimum to 1T are obtained. It can be freely traded and transferred through contracts to achieve the liquidity of hash power assets.



Through the global platform operation, not only the stability of production is guaranteed, but also the overall cost of mining is greatly reduced.



The global standardized cloud hash power contract sales and trading services, positioned as "global cloud hash power asset management and trading platform", have attracted the public's attention. Although they don't know much about the block chain, RRMine's product design is simple, stable, and reliable, so that ordinary users understand and are willing to participate.



3. Looking ahead, the assetization of cloud hash power will enable the free flow of hash power worldwide.



Looking to the future, RRMine will further promote globalization. At present, business branches are established in China, the United States, Europe and Japan to achieve the framework of "cloud hash power sales globalization and business compliance localization", enabling people in more countries and regions to enjoy stable risk-resistant cloud hash power services and promote the development of the cloud hash power industry. RRMine's ultimate vision is to allow hash power assets to flow freely.



CEO Tsou Yung Cheng concluded, "RRMine's stable cloud hash power platform comes from the hash power of our large mines distributed around the world. Among them, our U.S. mines in Ohio were honored among the 'TOP10 Most Beautiful Mines in the World' by the WDMS, which is a quality affirmation of the platform's operational and technical capabilities."



www.rrmine.com

