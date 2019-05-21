Preparations Have Started For Blockchain Economy 2020.

articles liés
Istanbul will be a host to the second largest cryptocurrency conference in February, 2020. The giant names of Blockchain and crypto currency field, entrepreneurs investors will be coming together for the leading discussions and deals as it was at the first conference in 2019, where Tom LEE who is famous for his predictions about bitcoin, and technology billionaire Tim DRAPER were one of the main speakers, furthermore, it will last during 2 days in 2020.
Investors, entrepreneurs, and students dealing with blockchain technology from Turkey, Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia will come together at the Blockchain Economy Summit to analyze the renovated projects and ideas and talk over the future of the sector with the top specialists in the field.
Very important people will join the conference this year as well as the last year. The international speakers of the conference that will have more than 3000 attendees from 60 countries will be represented and the early bird tickets will be announced in the forthcoming days. All the detailed information and the further news will be published on the website of the conference in upcoming time:
https://www.blockchaineconomy.istanbul/EN/
Finyear is a media partner of the Blockchain Economy Summit.
