Popular Blackjack Sidebets Commonly Found in Online Casino Games

If you know anything about playing blackjack, then you will know that side bets are not something we’d often encourage you to try. After all, the odds of you successfully winning a blackjack side bet are not great compared to conventional gameplay. The house edge makes them less than advantageous.
However, if you’ve got cash to burn, fancy a flutter or really don’t listen to good sound advice, there is a wealth of blackjack side bets you can make. We’ve decided to cover five of the most popular blackjack side bets for you right here.
Insurance
Insurance is a side bet that can be found in virtually every blackjack game online. The bet allows you to cover yourself against the dealer having a twenty-one-point hand. You can place this bet if the dealer has an ace as their face-up card. If the dealer goes on to have 21, you’ll receive a 2:1 payout, even if you go on to lose the hand.
Perfect Pairs
Perfect Pairs is a blackjack side bet found in game Blackjack: Perfect Pairs, and other titles. This allows you to pocket bonus prizes based on the values of your first two cards. If they are a Mixed Pair (two blackjack cards of the same value but different colours and suits), you can win 5:1. This rises to 12:1 for a Coloured Pair (two blackjack cards of the same value but in different colours). Have a Perfect Pair (two identical cards) and you’ll win 25:1 with this side bet.
21+3
The 21+3 side bet is a poker-based option. It is based on the first two cards you receive and the dealer’s upturned card. It can see you claim 5:1 if you have a Flush (suited cards), 10:1 and 30:1 for a Straight (consecutive cards) or a Three-of-a-Kind (unsuited), 40:1 for a Straight Flush, and 100:1 for a Suited Triple. The latter consists of three identical cards (including their suit).
Super Sevens
This is a less common blackjack side bet. It is triggered if one or more sevens are dealt to the player. One seven offers a 3:1 payout, two provides a 50:1 win, while two suited sevens offer 100:1. This rises to 500:1 if a third seven appears (unsuited), and 5000:1 (suited). Naturally, this bet doesn’t have great odds of success but can pay exceptionally well.
Royal Match
This unique option allows you to pocket winnings of 5:2. To land those prizes, you’re going to need to land a hand of suited royal cards. However, if you manage to acquire a suited King and Queen, the prize rises to 25:1. Of all the side bets listed here, this one has the potential to dish out decent rewards compared to its odds. However, even then, we’d still be hesitant to chuck a few dollars down on any blackjack side bet.
