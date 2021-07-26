Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, DeFi, Blockchain
              


Lundi 26 Juillet 2021

Plato Data and Blockleaders Partner to Leverage Plato's W3 Blockchain Platform


Plato Technologies Inc., the provider of the industry-leading blockchain intelligence platform Plato, has partnered with Blockleaders.io, the leading crypto and blockchain news and interview platform, to offer quality updates and blockchain focused data across both platforms.



articles liés
Marketing expert Lisa Gibbons, associate with Blockleaders.io says the partnership with Plato Technologies will allow the news platform to extract the most up to date crypto and blockchain intelligence to leverage the data in real-time and give readers access to the latest industry insights.

Blockleaders is a crypto focused interview and news platform, founded in 2018, that has featured some of the most exciting leaders in crypto and blockchain including the late John McAfee, Andreas Antonopolous, President Vit Jedlicka, Stefan Rust, Richard Ells, Joel Comm, Samson Williams, Mru Patel and Pete wood.

Jillian Godsil, co-founder and editor in chief of Blockleaders, says: "Plato and Bryan are both forces of nature - it is a pleasure to work with such committed people and platforms. Plato is all about sharing data and Blockleaders is about creating it - a marriage made in crypto."

Plato is an open intelligence repository and data platform that unlocks the power of Vertical Search in a highly scalable and immersive way. This global platform operates in 23 languages and is built around advanced automation to help all Plato users extract faster insights.

Bryan Feinberg, CEO of Plato Technologies Inc., says: "We are really excited with what this partnership brings. It's a great example of how community convergence is helping drive and support adoption of our product and tech. So much of our lives today are data dependent that we often find ourselves disconnected from the pulse that is driving our respective sectors and is at the core of our distributed approach towards data and data intelligence. Our beta testing is supporting those assumptions as we will be surpassing our 4,000,000th organic Visitor this month since launching the Open beta @ zephyrnet.com in April of 2020."

About Blockleaders: https://www.blockleaders.io/
Blockleaders is a publication and creative network that provides a platform for innovators and leaders in technology. We amplify the deeply human stories of the accomplished men and women who are risking their reputation, professions and even relationships to inspire, challenge and build the future. Contact: Jillian Godsil: votejill14@gmail.com

About Plato Data Intelligence (https://PlatoBlockchain.com)
Plato is an open intelligence repository and data platform that unlocks the power of Vertical Search in a highly scalable and immersive way. The platform is designed to provide an ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector-specific real-time data intelligence across the Web3 Universe.
platodata.io.

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.


SEND / ENVOYER
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
    This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.