Paris Blockchain Summit: First International Event Dedicated To The Blockchain Industry 10 Years After The Creation Of Bitcoin

10 years ago, Blockchain Technology was born with Bitcoin. It’s time to take stock of what has been achieved and give a perspective of its future achievement with Paris Blockchain Summit, the First International Event dedicated to the Blockchain Industry in Paris (France), on January 31 and February 1, 2019.



Paris Blockchain Summit is the largest event of its kind in France. The event will gather major international key players of the Blockchain ecosystem including well-known influencers, investors, government representatives, blockchain developers, law firms and service providers.

For the first edition, Paris Blockchain Summit will occur in an atypical place in Paris, La Palmeraie: 1500 m² of exhibition and conference area surrounded by green areas, 28 exhibitors, 35 international speakers and a special evening party to celebrate the 10 years of Bitcoin!
Paris Blockchain Summit is a unique opportunity to connect international key players who want to promote the industry, generate concrete leads, showcase application of the technology and hands-on learning experience from dedicated Workshops and Keynotes.
Our aim is to conduct a recurring international event around Blockchain in Paris which is one of the fastest growing business hubs since the last two years and is becoming an international Blockchain Hub.

Paris Blockchain Summit is the First International Event dedicated to the Blockchain Industry in Paris (France), on January 31 and February 1, 2019, just scheduled after the Paris Fintech Forum.

Lundi 10 Décembre 2018
