Paris Blockchain Summit: First International Event Dedicated To The Blockchain Industry 10 Years After The Creation Of Bitcoin

articles liés
-
Palexpo SA lance le 1er Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress, le 21 janvier 2019, dans son Centre de congrès
-
Finance Expo with an exclusive touch.
-
Blockchain revolution is here with Bitcoin & Bitcoin Conference
-
WIRE SUMMIT Invest 2018: Promoting Investment in Blockchain Startups
-
The Most Exclusive Blockchain Event for Startups is Happening in New Delhi
Paris Blockchain Summit is the largest event of its kind in France. The event will gather major international key players of the Blockchain ecosystem including well-known influencers, investors, government representatives, blockchain developers, law firms and service providers.
For the first edition, Paris Blockchain Summit will occur in an atypical place in Paris, La Palmeraie: 1500 m² of exhibition and conference area surrounded by green areas, 28 exhibitors, 35 international speakers and a special evening party to celebrate the 10 years of Bitcoin!
For the first edition, Paris Blockchain Summit will occur in an atypical place in Paris, La Palmeraie: 1500 m² of exhibition and conference area surrounded by green areas, 28 exhibitors, 35 international speakers and a special evening party to celebrate the 10 years of Bitcoin!
Paris Blockchain Summit is a unique opportunity to connect international key players who want to promote the industry, generate concrete leads, showcase application of the technology and hands-on learning experience from dedicated Workshops and Keynotes.
Our aim is to conduct a recurring international event around Blockchain in Paris which is one of the fastest growing business hubs since the last two years and is becoming an international Blockchain Hub.
SPECIAL COMMUNITY DISCOUNT
Get 10% OFF on tickets (except VIP) with the special discount code: finyear-pbs
###
Paris Blockchain Summit is the First International Event dedicated to the Blockchain Industry in Paris (France), on January 31 and February 1, 2019, just scheduled after the Paris Fintech Forum.
Website: https://parisblockchainsummit.com
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact us at event@parisblockchainsummit.com
Finyear is a media partner of the Paris Blockchain Summit
SPECIAL COMMUNITY DISCOUNT
Get 10% OFF on tickets (except VIP) with the special discount code: finyear-pbs
###
Paris Blockchain Summit is the First International Event dedicated to the Blockchain Industry in Paris (France), on January 31 and February 1, 2019, just scheduled after the Paris Fintech Forum.
Website: https://parisblockchainsummit.com
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact us at event@parisblockchainsummit.com
Finyear is a media partner of the Paris Blockchain Summit
Finyear - Daily News
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.