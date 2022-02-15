Ownera Named Title Sponsor of 4th Annual Security Token Summit this May in New York City

Draper Goren Holm, early-stage blockchain venture capital fund and producers of the world’s largest blockchain and cryptocurrency conference, LA Blockchain Summit, announced today that Ownera will headline its 4th Annual Security Token Summit on May 16, 2022 as the title sponsor.



For the first time ever, Draper Goren Holm will host one of its industry leading events outside the state of California. The Security Token Summit will be hosted in-person in the heart of the world’s financial epi-center at 583 Park Avenue New York, New York on May 16, 2022. The 4th Annual Security Token Summit will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of digital asset and securities related themes including custody, compliance, regulation, investing, marketing, tokenization, standards, issuance, and real estate from industry experts such as Draper Goren Holm’s very own Tim Draper, SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci, former acting Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Greg Zerzan, Archax’s Graham Rodford, and U.S. Representative and Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chair Tom Emmer.



“At Ownera we are bridging the two worlds of institutional finance and cryptocurrency to digitize the private markets,” said Ami Ben-David, Founder and CEO of Ownera. “Serving as the title sponsor of the 4th Annual Security Token Summit gives us the reach, scale, and diversity of participants that we need to achieve that objective.”



“Ownera is at the forefront of private market connectivity,” said Alon Goren, Founding Partner of Draper Goren Holm. “What they have built, and continue to refine, will usher in a new era of investing, one that is open source and decentralized, unlocking instant trading across any asset class, ledger and jurisdiction. We couldn’t have found a better partner and title sponsor for our first ever event in New York City.”



Ownera’s mission is to enable a digital private market by solving for financial institutions biggest challenge when making the strategic decision to go digital, making sense of and connecting the dozens of disconnected sub-markets. In pursuit of this mission Ownera brought the financial industry together to design and deploy the FinP2P open-source routing and settlement protocol, to interconnect the private markets seamlessly in a user friendly platform.



A very limited number of sponsorships remain available. Act fast to ensure your firm’s participation in what is sure to be the security token event of the year. More information can be found here.

Early bird tickets remain available. You can reserve your seat at the summit here.



About Ownera

Ownera is an institutional-grade digital securities network, where all nodes are regulated financial entities (such as banks, asset managers and exchanges), who underwrite the assets, verify transactions for regulation-compliance, and then distribute the assets to their institutional clients across the network. Owners is built on a version of HyperLedger Fabric, which was upgraded from a private blockchain configuration to a public permissionless model.

https://ownera.io



About Draper Goren Holm

Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry’s top cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit, Global DeFi Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include LunarCRUSH, Plenty Defi, Tezos Stable Technologies, Totle, Ownera, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria and more.

https://drapergorenholm.com.

