On 9 November, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal will host NEXT BLOCK Conference “Evolution Of Property”

The event is supported by the leader for tracking capitalization of various cryptocurrenciesBringing together over, the Conference will be celebrated by a luxurious, the most fabulous crypto-party of 2018., Founder & CEO of Krypton Capital, Founder and CEO at RefToken, Founder at the LDJ CAPITAL, Head of Aviya Lawat next-block.org - Blockchain for tokenized assets and asset-backed tokens;- STOs and TAOs: regulatory insights and various countries’ key distinctions;- Mitigating volatility and scalability issues when tokenizing shares and bonds.The Conference will also feature an EXPO full of blockchain ventures and an, where each participant will have 5 minutes to earn the investor’s trust!To find out more, buy a ticket, become a sponsor or media partner please visit next-block.org To follow the conversation and deepen your engagement, please follow NEXT BLOCK on Facebook Instagram and Twitter