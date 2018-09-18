On 9 November, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal will host NEXT BLOCK Conference “Evolution Of Property”

articles liés
-
-
-
-
-
The event is supported by the leader for tracking capitalization of various cryptocurrencies CoinMarketCap.
Bringing together over 350+ participants and 20+ distinguished speakers, the Conference will be celebrated by a luxurious After-Party, the most fabulous crypto-party of 2018.
Our first speakers:
- Ilan Tzorya, Founder & CEO of Krypton Capital
- Jan Sammut, Founder and CEO at RefToken
- David Drake, Founder at the LDJ CAPITAL
- Aviya Arika, Head of Aviya Law
And more speakers soon at next-block.org !
The Conference will cover the following topics:
- Blockchain for tokenized assets and asset-backed tokens;
- STOs and TAOs: regulatory insights and various countries’ key distinctions;
- Mitigating volatility and scalability issues when tokenizing shares and bonds.
The Conference will also feature an EXPO full of blockchain ventures and an ICO Quick-fire Pitch Session, where each participant will have 5 minutes to earn the investor’s trust!
To find out more, buy a ticket, become a sponsor or media partner please visit next-block.org.
To follow the conversation and deepen your engagement, please follow NEXT BLOCK on Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and Twitter.
