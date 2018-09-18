Quotidien Finance Digitale, Crypto Finance Daily News
              



On 9 November, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal will host NEXT BLOCK Conference “Evolution Of Property”


On 9 November, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal will host NEXT BLOCK Conference “Evolution Of Property” organized by Krypton Events, in partnership with Cryptovest.



On 9 November, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal will host NEXT BLOCK Conference “Evolution Of Property”
articles liés
The event is supported by the leader for tracking capitalization of various cryptocurrencies CoinMarketCap.

Bringing together over 350+ participants and 20+ distinguished speakers, the Conference will be celebrated by a luxurious After-Party, the most fabulous crypto-party of 2018.

Our first speakers:

- Ilan Tzorya, Founder & CEO of Krypton Capital
- Jan Sammut, Founder and CEO at RefToken
- David Drake, Founder at the LDJ CAPITAL
- Aviya Arika, Head of Aviya Law

And more speakers soon at next-block.org !

The Conference will cover the following topics:

- Blockchain for tokenized assets and asset-backed tokens;
- STOs and TAOs: regulatory insights and various countries’ key distinctions;
- Mitigating volatility and scalability issues when tokenizing shares and bonds.

The Conference will also feature an EXPO full of blockchain ventures and an ICO Quick-fire Pitch Session, where each participant will have 5 minutes to earn the investor’s trust!

To find out more, buy a ticket, become a sponsor or media partner please visit next-block.org.

To follow the conversation and deepen your engagement, please follow NEXT BLOCK on Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and Twitter.

Finyear - Daily News

Lisez gratuitement :

Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier


Mardi 18 Septembre 2018
Notez

Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
LE TRESORIER
Cryptocurrencies
Finyear - Daily News
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2018 - Finance all the Year, Digital Finance, Crypto Finance. 2016 : ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.