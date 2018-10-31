Number 1 International blockchain, cryptocurrency and ICO event in Vietnam

articles liés
The world of mysterious and extremely popular topic – crypto – is going to be opened to the world during Crypto Expo Asia, Vietnam which is going to take place in Ho Chi Minh on the 24th of November. This huge expo-forum is not just about building a network between crypto companies and gurus from all over the world but more so about getting to know what crypto world is actually about.
This event is a great opportunity for visitors to take part in the biggest show filled with experts, exhibitor booths, loungers and of course educational seminars. This is an opportunity to meet and talk to the best crypto experts and professionals from worldwide companies working with ICO, blockchains and cryptocurrency.
Educational speakers in the workshop and speaker halls are going to share out their experience and to answer important and vital questions about the crypto-world. Inside the large interactive exhibit hall, every visitor will get access to the newest crypto tools including the ones directly from fintech companies.
Not to mention that Crypto Expo Asia agenda is in line with the latest trends and developments of the industry and the expo-forum program is filled with entertainments, incredible shows, music, fantastic prizes and live performances.
Crypto Expo Asia is organized by FINEXPO, which is the largest company organizing financial and trading events, fairs, expos and shows worldwide since 2002. Over 30000 traders, investors and financial advisors and more than 3 000 financial companies and brokers from Forex, stock, option, bond crypto money and forward markets from all around the world have been connected by FINEXPO.
Make a reservation on the event website https://cryptoexpo.asia and get the access to the incredible flagship event in ASIA.
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CryptoExpo.Asia/
A couple hashtags to follow: #cryptoexpoasia #cryptoexpoasiavietnam #cryptoexpo2018 #cryptovietnam #cryptocurrency
#blockchain #exhibition
Finyear is a media partner of the CryptoExpoAsia Vietnam conference.
