November 7-8, St. Petersburg will host the 2nd annual international forum on blockchain, cryptocurrency and mining - Blockchain Life 2018.
More detailed: https://blockchain-life.com/en/
| 5000+ attendees
| 80 speakers
| 70 countries
| 120 booths
The two-day forum/conference at the Europe's leading venue Expoforum gathers more than 5,000 participants from more than 70 countries. Сrypto traders, the owners of ICO projects, leading private investors and crypto funds, entrepreneurs and blockchain experts, developers on the blockchain, the owners and representatives of global exchanges, and miners, - the event brings together industry professionals and those who are just starting their way in the crypto industry.
Within the conference part, the leading experts of the Asian, US, European and CIS markets prepared their speeches. In the report, each speaker provides actual case studies on earnings or experience in building a project in the most promising sector of today.
Among the speakers: Sergei Khitrov ( Listing.Help, Icotop.io ), Maximilian Marenbach (Kraken Exchange), Wu Xing (Huobi Exchange), Aldrich Victorino (Okex Exchange), Charles Cai (Dalian Wanda Group), Jason Hugh (WBO), and other leading international industry professionals.
The first list of speakers is available on the website.
During 2 days more than 80 experts from all over the world will speak for the attendees.
For the first time in the forum leading companies of the industry will compete for the title of the best in its segment within the annual award Blockchain Life Awards 2018.
Become a participant of the most large-scale event in Russia and Eastern Europe right now!
Hurry up to buy your ticket at the cost price here: https://blockchain-life.com/en/
Organizers: Sergei Khitrov, https://listing.help service helping with the output on the crypto exchanges, https://icotop.io Rating Agency.
