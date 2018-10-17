More than 80 international speakers are set to perform in Saint Petersburg at the largest blockchain event of the Eastern Europe.

articles liés
A little more than a month remains until the key event of the crypto industry — global forum Blockchain Life 2018, November 7-8 in Saint Petersburg. The list of speakers is filled with leaders of crypto industry. Among recently added speakers are the creators of Telegram channel “10 dollars of Buffet” (Alik Arslanov and Artem Popov) and other influential industry experts.
More than 80 international speakers and 11 panel discussions are currently in the programme of the biggest forum of the industry. The following topics are going to be discussed:
- Cryptocurrencies trading. How to make a profit in a falling market?
- Crypto foundations. Secrets of successful investments.
- World leaders in the sphere of cryptocurrency exchanges. Secrets and insides.
- Blockchain — technology features in 2018. Blockchain introduction into business.
- Actual trends of the cryptocurrencies market.
- ICO and crypto projects advertisement. New and efficient traffic channels.
- Secrets of successful ICO in 2018.
- State and Blockchain.
- Technological solutions for crypto industry.
- Legal aspects of the crypto world.
- Efficient mining. Problems and solutions.
Оrganizers promised to announce secret speakers soon (last year one of the secret speakers was Herman Klimenko, advisor of the Russian president). Not only the announcement of first state persons is awaited, but also founders and CEOs of world companies in industry and celebrities announcement.
ICO projects also have a great opportunity to be presented to the largest Asian and European foundations in the frameworks of ICO Pitch. The number of places for performance is swiftly finishing.
The biggest part of the tickets for the forum is sold out, however, there’s still a chance to get them on the official website of Blockchain Life and take part in the event.
Finyear is a media partner of this event and will be present on-site. Feel free to come to meet us there!
