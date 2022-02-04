Moonstake Partners with Astarter Project, EMURGO's JV for Accelerated DeFi Development on Cardano

Astarter is a joint venture supported by EMURGO, the official commercial arm of the Cardano blockchain protocol, who has recently acquired Infinity Blockchain Group, the group leading Moonstake's development. Currently, Moonstake and Astarter are working to enable Moonstake users priority access to Astarter's service via a seamless native connection function once it is launched.



Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2,000 cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake supports 14 high-demand staking coins: Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, IOST, TRON, and Shiden, as well as ERC-721 and Cardano NFTs. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1.8 Billion and by June 2021, Moonstake was the third best staking provider in the world out of 15,000 staking providers worldwide. In March 2021, the company entered DeFi with Muse.Finance, a DeFi platform, and will continue to expand into the DeFi business.



Meanwhile, Astarter is a key DeFi infrastructure hub on Cardano with four core applications: Launchpad, DEX, Money Market & Tech Service Platform. The project is a joint venture supported by EMURGO which combines the Cardano founding entity's technical expertise and deep understanding of its network with experience of developing DeFi technical infrastructures from its external partner's experiences. Astarter aims to provide fair, safe, and accessible open finance services on Cardano, developing decentralized finance applications for the Cardano ecosystem. Astarter will start development of an initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) launchpad to be released by the end of the year, along with a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Cardano to follow. Upon completion, Astarter will also plan to integrate lending & borrowing (decentralized money market) features on Cardano. These services aim to bring more utility to Cardano ADA users and open up financial services to a greater number of people in underserved regions.



Moonstake has been in discussions with Astarter from the beginning for the functional connection, and is working to give Moonstake users priority access to Astarter's service once it launches. In doing so, we will be developing a web-based connect function as a means of connectivity, which will allow us to provide a seamless connected experience. More features will be added as they become available.



Founder of Moonstake, Mitsuru Tezuka, says: "As a long-time staking provider for ADA and strategic partner of EMURGO since August 2020, Moonstake is thrilled to collaborate with their new Astarter Project. We're happy to utilize our strong technical expertise in proof-of-stake and cross-blockchain interoperability in collaboration with Astarter to help foster the development of DeFi applications and services on Cardano."



Moonstake is honored to be a part of this partnership with EMURGO's backed Astarter Project to help accelerate DeFi apps to further empower the Cardano ecosystem and continue to bring great value to crypto user communities worldwide.



