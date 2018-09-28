Malta Enterprise to support Malta Blockchain Summit offering 40 free booths to innovative startups

articles liés
The initiative is called Startup Village and will comprise of an area supported by Malta Enterprise where eligible startups are given a booth for free. The Malta Blockchain Summit is expected to attract no less than 4000 delegates, 1000 investors, 100 speakers and 300 sponsors and exhibitors from prominent players in blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT). Put simply, this summit isn’t just looking to ride the Maltese crypto wave – it aims to amplify it.
Being the first jurisdiction to clearly delineate blockchain regulations, Malta has earned the title of ‘Blockchain Island’. The sunny country is frequently cited on major publications for its ‘avantgarde’ and ‘can do’ attitude, which has no doubt aided the transition of Binance, OKEx and BitPay to the island. The Malta Blockchain Summit, set to take place at the InterContinental on November 1-2, reflects the tidal wave of momentum behind the little island country.
With less than two months remaining until the show, the Malta Blockchain Summit is now launching the initiative Startup Village to support innovative startups. The initiative is supported by the official investment agency of the Maltese government, Malta Enterprise. Startup Village will provide 40 startups from across the globe with a free one-by-one metre booth, free VIP tickets for the founding team, and free inclusion into the exclusive dinner’s list of the Malta Blockchain Summit.
A number of startups have been chosen in advance, and the remaining slots are open for applications. To be eligible for the Startup Village, the company must be less than 12 months old, in pre-ICO stage, and active within Blockchain, AI or IoT.
“We are proud to be working with Malta Enterprise in supporting innovation in this field by inviting these startups to our shores and have them benefiting from all the synergies they will be able to find at our show,” says Eman Pulis, Founder and CEO of the Malta Blockchain Summit.
“Malta Enterprise aims to support the right business ideas in all phases of their development. We believe that transformational technology, be it blockchain, AI or IoT, is key to the evolution of various industries. We are eager to meet the participants of the Startup Village at MBS in order to outline our incentives and further explain the tangible assistance we can provide to companies who are looking to establish themselves in Malta”, says Anthony David Gatt, Manager at Malta Enterprise’s Investment Promotion department.
Boasting over 5000 delegates, hundreds of investors, 100 speakers and 300 sponsors and exhibitors, the Malta Blockchain Summit promises to be an innovative and momentous opportunity for global influencers to network, forge new connections, and debate the potential applications of blockchain across a myriad of industries such as health, entertainment, government, and banking.
Startups apply here: https://goo.gl/dw68n7
