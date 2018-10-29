Malta Blockchain Summit 1 week report before the official Take Off

articles liés
-
Chicago Workshop: Marketing Blockchain Project & Raising International Investments
-
The Second Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Philippines: Crypto Event in Manila by Smile-Expo
-
Blockchain Finance Summit 2018 to welcome the big industry players from finance and insurance Industry, as well, the most blockchain involved fintech companies.
-
Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress, le 21 janvier 2019
-
Euro-Events organizes the 3rd Global Microfinance Summit_2019 in January in Istanbul, Turkey.
In addition to a slew of carefully curated exhibitors, a line-up of some of the most influential movers and shakers in the crypto-world have signed on as speakers. Heading the pack and lending prestige to the conferences are leading figures such as W. Scott Stornetta, the infamous Winklevoss twins, live-wire John McAfee and Hanson Robotics’ most exciting creation – Sophia the robot. 5000 delegates, many flying in from right across the globe, can expect a series of riveting discussions about the world-changing potential applications of the blockchain, as well as AI, Big Data, Quantum Technology and IoT.
Lending their patronage to the event is Her Excellency, Marie-Louise Coleiro, President of Malta and The Honourable Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta, who is slated to give the official opening keynote speech at the Regulatory Conference. The President is guest of honour at the upcoming Blockchain Awards on the 31 st of October.
The Summit agenda also includes a Hackathon. Lured by a €50 thousand prize, 16 blockchain teams are already confirmed to compete. The Hackathon is backed by a number of terrific sponsors, such as, eToro, Dao.Casino, Snips, and IOST. The competition will be mentored by industry greats such as, John McAfee, Noam Eppel, Jimmy Zhong, and Mikhail Savchenko, amongst others. The Hackathon is partnered with CryptoFriends.
An ICO Pitch is also on the books. 37 ICOs will bump elbows with 1000 investors in the Pitch room, before facing 18 savvy investors from the judging panel. The Pitch is partnered with d10e and comes with an impressive $ 100,000 prize pool.
Startups will also receive support from other quarters; Malta Enterprise is offering 40 free booths as part of new MBS initiative – Startup Village, which aims to support deserving startups.
Rounding off proceedings are lavish dinners and networking events, including a Champagne Brunch on the 3 rd of November. The Summit ends on a high note with an evening crypto cruise – a trio of crypto boats carrying over 150 C-level executives will set off for a tour of Valletta’s majestic harbour.
Partners, CoinsBank, add their name to the third boat.
A decadent Closing Night wraps things up. The event joins forces with FUTURAMA and will take place at one of the best locations on the island – the elegant Westin Dragonara.
For more info visit our website: https://maltablockchainsummit.com
Finyear is a media partner of the Malta Blockchain Summit. Come and meet us at the conference!
Lending their patronage to the event is Her Excellency, Marie-Louise Coleiro, President of Malta and The Honourable Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta, who is slated to give the official opening keynote speech at the Regulatory Conference. The President is guest of honour at the upcoming Blockchain Awards on the 31 st of October.
The Summit agenda also includes a Hackathon. Lured by a €50 thousand prize, 16 blockchain teams are already confirmed to compete. The Hackathon is backed by a number of terrific sponsors, such as, eToro, Dao.Casino, Snips, and IOST. The competition will be mentored by industry greats such as, John McAfee, Noam Eppel, Jimmy Zhong, and Mikhail Savchenko, amongst others. The Hackathon is partnered with CryptoFriends.
An ICO Pitch is also on the books. 37 ICOs will bump elbows with 1000 investors in the Pitch room, before facing 18 savvy investors from the judging panel. The Pitch is partnered with d10e and comes with an impressive $ 100,000 prize pool.
Startups will also receive support from other quarters; Malta Enterprise is offering 40 free booths as part of new MBS initiative – Startup Village, which aims to support deserving startups.
Rounding off proceedings are lavish dinners and networking events, including a Champagne Brunch on the 3 rd of November. The Summit ends on a high note with an evening crypto cruise – a trio of crypto boats carrying over 150 C-level executives will set off for a tour of Valletta’s majestic harbour.
Partners, CoinsBank, add their name to the third boat.
A decadent Closing Night wraps things up. The event joins forces with FUTURAMA and will take place at one of the best locations on the island – the elegant Westin Dragonara.
For more info visit our website: https://maltablockchainsummit.com
Finyear is a media partner of the Malta Blockchain Summit. Come and meet us at the conference!
Finyear - Daily News
Lisez gratuitement :
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.