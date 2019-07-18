Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit looks to shape the future

articles liés
SiGMA Group has announced that the winter edition of Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit will take place 7th to 8th November 2019, at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, St Julian’s, Malta, marking the second event in 2019 for the successful expo.
Following the sold out AIBC show at the Malta Hilton in May this year, the November edition of the Malta A.I. and Blockchain Summit expects more than 10,000 attendees, 400 sponsors and exhibitors, 1500 investors and 200 top quality speakers, coming from more than 80 countries worldwide.
Once again, the most subscribed activities for delegates is expected to be the conference room, with speakers set to revisit following a rapturous reception at both the 2018 and the May 2019 editions.
The VIP speakers wowing the crowds with debates and panel discussions at the May show included Ben Goertzel, Brock Pierce, Tone Vays, Roger Ver, Noel Sharkey, and many more.
The organisers are also working with the Maltese government to highlight the opportunities on the Blockchain Island for businesses in the crypto, blockchain, A.I., and emerging tech sectors. As with previous AIBC Summits, it’s expected that the event will serve as a platform for the government to renew its commitment to the future of these sectors in Malta, with the announcement of further legislation and regulation for the A.I. sector a distinct possibility.
With networking high on the agenda for all who attend, the benefits are numerous for attendees and exhibitors alike, with connections and deals being made every second of the two day event. Workshops will add to the insights to be gleaned by attendees and, in addition to the new business opportunities, the A.I. Start up village will provide bright new companies a chance to win support and secure investment as they present the future ideas for the industry. The A.I. Startup pitch battle will return to give another selection of trailblazers the opportunity to win a life-changing cash prize.
Plus, there’s the prestigious Awards ceremony at the start of the event, and the renowned closing party for everyone to let their hair down once all business has been concluded.
Now firmly established as a staple in the blockchain calendar, the Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit is the unmissable event for this forward-looking emerging tech sector.
About AIBC:
Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit is a bi-annual expo covering topics relating to the global sectors for blockchain, A.I., Big Data, IoT, and Quantum technologies. The event includes conferences hosted by globally renowned speakers, workshops for industry learning and discussion, an exhibit space accommodating more than 400 brands and much more.
The first Malta Blockchain Summit took place in November 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel in St Julians, Malta, attracting 8,500 attendees from over 80 countries worldwide, with 300 sponsors and exhibitors, 200 speakers, and 1 A.I. VIP (Sophia the world’s first robot citizen). With strong support from the Maltese government, the event has quickly established itself as one of the world’s leading destinations for the growing sectors of A.I., Blockchain and DLT, IoT, and other vertical industries. At the 2018 event the Maltese government introduced 3 new bills to support the growth of the sector and promoting Malta as the “Blockchain Island”.
Finyear is a media partner of the Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit.
