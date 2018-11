Make your stand at the SiGMA ICO Battle

The battle lines are drawn. SiGMA 2018 will see 5 ICOs go head to head in front of 6 eagle-eyed investors in a bid to make their mark in the industry and score lucrative opportunities, exposure, and investment.Every minute counts - each ICO gets a three-minute slot to make their Pitch in front of a live audience and a line-up of savvy judges, before facing an intense 5-minute Q&A session.The fiercely pitched competition will take place at one of the biggest events of the year.Situated at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, the Summit will run from 28 th to 30 th November. The sold-out expo floor is slated to attract 12,500 visitors, 400 high-quality sponsors and exhibitors and 200 respected speakers. A riveting line up of conferences and workshops also join a fully-packed agenda, making the event the definitive industry showcase on the iGaming calendar.If you’re planning an ICO and want to secure your spot, or would simply like to find out more information, contact Denis at denis@sigma.com.mt.Finyear is a media partner of SIGMA