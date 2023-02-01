Lauren Jones joins global team at Open Banking Exchange

Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Open Banking Exchange (OBE), a fully owned subsidiary of Konsentus, announced today that Lauren Jones joins as Director, Market Development, to advise open banking communities on the creation and implementation of frameworks, rules, standards, and processes to enable safe and secure data exchange.


Formally Head of Standards at Payments UK (now Pay.UK), Lauren was responsible for the UK’s standards policy on behalf of banks, the government and the wider industry. She was also involved in the early-stage development of open banking data standards in the UK.

Representing the UK at the European Payments Council and various groups within the European Central Bank, the Berlin Group, SWIFT and ISO, Lauren has long-standing experience in industry development activities and responding to the regulatory agenda.

Since 2017, Lauren has been working in various advisory roles for fintechs, market infrastructure organisations and hardware manufacturers, with a particular focus on payment strategy and product development.

Lauren commented: "I can't wait to join the team at OBE. It's such a pivotal time in the transition to an open data economy and we've just scratched the surface both from a policy setting and implementation perspective. OBE holds a unique position in the market, working with central banks and regulators around the world to shape their open banking strategy and roadmap. They also operate an extremely valuable membership programme providing a forum for collaboration on significant industry topics."

John Broxis, Managing Director OBE added: “Lauren’s understanding of the payments landscape and how regulatory change affects different stakeholder groups is unparalleled. Her knowledge will be invaluable as we help our communities, both in Europe and globally build and implement secure and trusted open ecosystems.”

About Open Banking Exchange
Open Banking Exchange (OBE) provides specialist consultancy services to guide and enable the creation of open data frameworks by supporting central governance bodies in the definition and design of market-level programmes. OBE also brings communities together through its market education and membership forums to help turn regulation into operational reality.
Mercredi 1 Février 2023

