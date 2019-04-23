LATOKEN schedules BEF USA to link VC funds with top crypto startups

articles liés
-
NEXT BLOCK ASIA + Fabulous Blockchain After-Party
-
Want to know how to grow online gaming business? Attend first Zurich iGaming Affiliate Conference
-
2019 Chain Plus Asia Pacific Blockchain New Finance Summit · Singapore station Completed Successfully
-
GBF Brings Blockchain Investors Summit to South Korea
-
Barcelona Trading Conference 2019 Gathers Builders of Institutional Crypto Trading
Internationally well-recognized people, multi-billion dollar VC funds, top fintech founders and CEOs visit Blockchain Economic Forum regularly to discuss the transition of capital markets and payment systems to the blockchain. Vicente Fox (former President of Mexico), Rosen Plevneliev (former President of Bulgaria), Eva Kalli (member of European Parliament), Tim Draper ($5bln crypto investor), Nouriel Roubini (NYU professor), Joe Oliver (former Minister of Finance of Canada), Laura Tyson (Director of the US President's National Economic Council), Gary Gensler (CFTC Chairman under President Obama) and many others used to be speakers on BEF.
This time LATOKEN BEF USA 2019 adds the discussions on Initial Exchange Offerings, secondary markets for Startups, Private Equity, and VC funds.
There is already plenty of Venture and Crypto funds who confirmed their participation. Among them: Liza Landsman - Venture Partner at New Enterprise Associates (14.7 bln AUM), Jack Warning - Fenox Venture Capital ($610 AUM), Kevin Valentine - Reflective Venture Partners ($100 AUM), Michael Kraslow - Amex Ventures and many others.
Here are some of the discussions that emerge at BEF and any participant can join them. Take a look at the highlights of the previous BEF: https://latoken.com/davos
The evening part of the event includes networking receptions and investors dinner where selected startups discuss their projects with investors and do fundraising.
Register for the Blockchain Economic Forum 2019 now. For sponsorship opportunities contact: valeria.fedorova@latoken.com
LATOKEN is a top-15 digital assets exchange (by traffic) with security markets and blockchain based DEX. For more details on Exchange Listing, IEO, STO, HFT or Partnerships, contact us at listings@latoken.com or text us on t.me/latoken_bizdev
This time LATOKEN BEF USA 2019 adds the discussions on Initial Exchange Offerings, secondary markets for Startups, Private Equity, and VC funds.
There is already plenty of Venture and Crypto funds who confirmed their participation. Among them: Liza Landsman - Venture Partner at New Enterprise Associates (14.7 bln AUM), Jack Warning - Fenox Venture Capital ($610 AUM), Kevin Valentine - Reflective Venture Partners ($100 AUM), Michael Kraslow - Amex Ventures and many others.
Here are some of the discussions that emerge at BEF and any participant can join them. Take a look at the highlights of the previous BEF: https://latoken.com/davos
The evening part of the event includes networking receptions and investors dinner where selected startups discuss their projects with investors and do fundraising.
Register for the Blockchain Economic Forum 2019 now. For sponsorship opportunities contact: valeria.fedorova@latoken.com
LATOKEN is a top-15 digital assets exchange (by traffic) with security markets and blockchain based DEX. For more details on Exchange Listing, IEO, STO, HFT or Partnerships, contact us at listings@latoken.com or text us on t.me/latoken_bizdev
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Conseil en opérations de haut de bilan : ICO STO advisory, levée de fonds, M&A.
Conseil, stratégie & accompagnement de projets en technologie blockchain.
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Conseil en opérations de haut de bilan : ICO STO advisory, levée de fonds, M&A.
Conseil, stratégie & accompagnement de projets en technologie blockchain.
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.