Josh Rayner Joins Hut 8 Mining as VP of Sales

This appointment follows the Company's acquisition of TeraGo and is the latest in a series of strategic hires supporting Hut 8's advancements in diversification and scaling.



Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Rayner to the new role of Vice President, Sales, effective February 21, 2022. Mr. Rayner joins Hut 8 to lead sales with a focus on the Company's recently acquired data center and managed services business under the direction of CEO Jaime Leverton.



Mr. Rayner is an experienced sales leader who brings technical knowledge and market expertise in data centers to Hut 8's team. Prior to joining Hut 8, Mr. Rayner served as Director of Sales at Beanfield Metroconnect where he led a high performing sales team.



"We are excited to welcome Josh to our team to help us strengthen our existing position and expand our new customer base," said Jaime Leverton, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8. "As both a leader with diverse experience in the data center realm and a passionate champion of digital assets, Josh is well positioned to support our continued momentum and will be an asset to our team."



Over the last decade, Mr. Rayner has worked in a number of roles including sales, management, and data center operations within the technology sector.



"I am thrilled to be joining the passionate team at Hut 8. The rapid growth of Hut 8 and the digital asset space is something I'm excited to contribute to," said Mr. Rayner. "I look forward to continuing that trend and helping Hut 8 expand its position as a leading facilitator of digital assets and web 3.0."



About the Company:

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on bitcoin, blockchain, web 3.0 and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta and a third site in North Bay, Ontario, all located in Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. With 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data center space and cloud capacity connected to electrical grids powered by significant renewables and emission-free resources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data center model that serves both the traditional high performance compute (web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select composite index and the first blockchain company to be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2021. Hut 8's team of business building technologists are believers in decentralized systems, stewards of powerful industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high-performance computing, with a focus on ESG alignment. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

www.hut8mining.com



SOURCE Hut 8 Mining Corp



------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











Articles similaires < > Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business BD Multimédia : une entrée remarquée sur le marché des NFT emlyon business school lance un Executive MBA online