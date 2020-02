Japan's Largest Global Blockchain Conference. Why TEAMZ Blockchain Summit Is a must to attend!

Summary:TEAMZ Blockchain Summit brings together industry experts, venture capital, investment institutions, media and influencers! The event is aimed at developing the blockchain industry, integrating blockchain technology with industry, and providing business collaboration opportunities on a global scale.It has been confirmed that the most influential blockchain summit in Japan, TEAMZ Blockchain Summit 2020, will be held on April 22 in Happoen located in Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo. This year, under the theme of "Taking Action on the New Era Of Technology", we will contribute to society through the spread of blockchain technology in Tokyo in the new era of 2020.Now, research on blockchain is advancing, and this technology is applied in various industries. In addition to virtual currencies, autonomous driving of cars, financial settlement services, protection of customer lists and personal information, protection of personal human rights, and tracking of the distribution of one fish (after being processed into cuts) in the fishery industry our all exploring blockchain. As a result, it is possible to develop services that not only improve corporate technology and strengthen security, but also gain the trust of customers. This is an innovation that gives blockchain technology so much potential in this decade.This summit will provide good opportunities not only for the finance and IT industries, but also for industries such as agriculture, fisheries, services and transportation.In addition, at this blockchain summit, pioneers and experts in the blockchain field, both in Japan and overseas, will be invited to give lectures from the perspectives of technology application, market demand, and solutions.Various industries and countries will discuss together through panel discussions, and attendees will be able to obtain high quality knowledge. Also, company executives can learn how blockchain can be applied to their businesses.Who should join the summit?- Managers from companies and new business departments that are considering introducing blockchain technology, payment systems in the future.- Managers from companies who have introduced blockchain technologies.- People who want to know the composition of the forefront blockchain ecosystem and examples of introduction of blockchain technology- Companies who want to expand their business not only in Japan but overseas- People who are interested in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and fintech.- Developers of blockchain technologyWhat is TEAMZ Blockchain Summit?TEAMZ Blockchain Summit is one of the most influential blockchain events in Japan. From around the world, blockchain adopters, industry experts, venture capital, and education seekers gather to apply and introduce blockchain technology, develop the blockchain industry for the future, integrate with each industry, and create global collaboration opportunities. We will discuss a wide range of topics that will affect blockchain and new innovation for the next decade.This summit, which has been held every year since 2017, achieved its first overseas expansion in 2019, and successfully held the TEAMZ Blockchain Summit Asia in Malaysia with the support of the Malaysian government and the Royal Family. This summit boasts a cumulative total of more than 12,000 participants, with this year being the 5th summit. Under the theme of "Taking Action On The New Era Of Technology”.Official Website: https://summit.teamz.co.jp Event SummaryEvent name: TEAMZ BLOCKCHAIN SUMMITSchedule: April 22, 2020 (Wed)Venue: Happoen 1F, TokyoVisitors: Approximately 3,000 attendeesSpeakers: 60 speakers and panelists from around the world300 Companies who are planning to introduce blockchain technologyTop media: 50Exhibitors: 50Official Website: https://summit.teamz.co.jp Ticket: https://tickets.teamz.co.jp/ Current Speakers (Still updating)- Roger Ver, Chairman of Bitcoin.com- Dovey Wan, Primitive Ventures Founding Partner- Tim Draper, Founder of DFJ Draper Associates- Bobby Lee, Ballet Founder & CEO- Emi Yoshikawa, Ripple Senior director of Global Operations- Tomohiro Yamaguchi, SBI FinTech Solutions Co., Ltd. Executive Managing Director, AXES payment CEO- Bobby Cho, Chairman of CMS HOLDINGS- Max Kordek, LISK Founder & CEO- Toshiya Cho, Hitachi.Ltd, Senior evangelist- Jonathan C. Dunsmoor, Dunsmoor Law, United States Securities Lawyer- Jehan Chu, Kenetic Capital Managing partnerPast SpeakersHitoshi Taguchi (DMM Bitcoin), Shinichiro Sunaga (LINE), Anthony Pompliano (Co-Founder of Morgan Creek), Shitetsu Nishiwaki (Executive Officer of Microsoft), Charles Hoskinson (Founder of Cardano, Co-Founder of ETH), Joe Zhou ( HkEx Hong Kong Stock Exchange Senior Vice President), Roger Ver (Chairman of Bitcoin.com) Larry Sanger (Co-founder of Wikipedia), Franklyn Richards (Director of Litecoin.com)Past ParticipantsLINE, Microsoft Japan, IBM, Fujitsu, Boardwalk Capital, Accenture, Node Capital, DMM Bitcoin, Qtum, Genesis Group, Quoine, Litecoin, HUBLOT, and moreScheduleApril 22, 2020 (Wed) – TEAMZ Blockchain SummitApril 23, 2020 (Thurs) – Red Carpet GalaTokyo Blockchain Week will be held at the same time!Before and after the TEAMZ Blockchain Summit, Tokyo Blockchain Week will be held where various projects in Japan and overseas will hold side events. All initiatives are formed by domestic and foreign companies participating in TEAMZ BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT, and TEAMZ provides and supports all blockchain technology and network related events.Companies wishing to hold an event during the Tokyo Blockchain Week can apply at the link below.https://www.teamz.co.jp/tokyo-blockchain-week/ScheduleApril 20 (Mon) - 26 (Sun) 2020What is TEAMZ?TEAMZ provides business strategies and solutions to innovative blockchain companies around the world. TEAMZ consists of international and experienced members and supports customers in the introduction of blockchain technology and brand expansion in Asia and around the world.TEAMZ is dedicated to helping blockchain companies expand globally through professional and strategic branding. We provide blockchain solutions from consulting, planning, PoC, development to operation.Website: https://www.teamz.co.jp