Introducing Authoreon's A-ID, the first digitally readable, optical label on the blockchain


The A-ID enables multiple applications that provide authentication, authorization, verification, and certification.



Munich, September 18, 2018, Existing optical labels, like barcodes and QR codes, only contain or link to centralized information about the item and aren't optimal for authentication, decentralized and secure data storage; selective access, and tracing.

Authoreon’s A-ID is a scannable code that creates a secure digital twin for products, identities, and certificates. Authoreon's core technology will be applied to use-case specific decentralized applications (dApps) for companies, governments, and consumers.

In addition to its beta product launch, the Authoreon team has conducted a full brand and homepage relaunch and unveiled a new roadmap and all projects it is currently working on.

The mobile A-ID code reader will enable full interaction with the A-ID and Authoreon dApp platform and is the next product to be released. Retailer Authorization and Original Product Verification will be next, followed by a self-managed identity including authentication, selective data access and payment solutions.
After a successful token sale, the Authoreon AUN token is now trading on IDEX, Forkdelta and Etherdelta.

About:
Authoreon was founded in March 2017 with the goal of decentralizing Authorization, Authentication, Verification & Certification for consumers, corporations, governments & organizations. We aim to prevent fraud, cyber attacks, material and immaterial identity theft, counterfeits and all sorts of unauthorized instances and processes. We’re also working on a holistic self-managed identity and an all-over traceability for products through the supply, retail and ownership chain.
authoreon.io



Vendredi 21 Septembre 2018
