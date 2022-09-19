Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

International summit “WOW MetaVentures Bangkok” to be held on Dec. 14–15

A unique event "WOW MetaVentures Bangkok" will be held on December 14-15 in Bangkok. The organizers are venture capital fund “MetaVentures” and WOW Summit.


International summit “WOW MetaVentures Bangkok” to be held on Dec. 14–15
The "WOW MetaVentures" brand is reorganized into a venture capital fund focused on digital projects related to Metaverse, NFT, Digital Art and other promising areas of the cryptocurrency industry.

"WOW MetaVentures Bangkok" will be a vivid event due to the global experience of the organizers and unification industry leaders in the areas of NFT, DeFi, metaverse, regulation, investment, development and many others!

The exclusivity and uniqueness of the event opens the door to business and investment opportunities targeting a broad international audience.

Investments, Blockchain, Metaverse and NFT, Biotech, DeFi, DAO, Digital Art, mining, payment systems and regulation of digital assets are just some of the list of topics that will be discussed at the summit as well as networking.

Business and investment is a key focus. The most interesting investment opportunities and innovations in the world will be discussed along with how Metaverse/WEB3 developments are changing the world. DAO’s impact on the economic mergers with the DeFi sector will be highlighted with a focus on how Fintech is helping to make investments more accessible.

An organized NFT exhibition will allow guests to experience the best of digital art and popular collections. A startup competition will take place, where participants will present their projects from the main stage, and fashion designers will show their collections in the "Metaverse".

"WOW MetaVentures Bangkok" is an experience that will allow all participants to meet, conduct fruitful networking and get acquainted with leading committed leaders, entrepreneurs and investors.
Relaxing atmosphere of a memorable party at the AfterPaty in a unique location, will not leave anyone indifferent. A VIP dinner will be organized for VIP guests, speakers and influential persons.

The previous summit was attended by high-level technology leaders such as Nick Spanos, Alevtina Yakovenko, Davinci Jeremie, Monsak Socharoentum, Felix Mago, Ratanon Palanon. The event was opened by Vice Governor Pithet Panapong.

Strong business networking coupled with a packed program will allow us to continue to bring together crypto and blockchain enthusiasts and professionals from around the world in the warm environment of beautiful Thailand.

Book your tickets and join Thailand's premier crypto event "WOW MetaVentures Bangkok".
*If you want to present your project, become a partner or share your experience on stage, register on the official website of the event.

https://metaventures.global
Telegram: https://t.me/wow_metaventures
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaVentures11
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wowmetaventures
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meta.ventures/
Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/mv-summit

WOW MetaVentures Bangkok organizers
- Venture capital fund MetaVentures
- Mikhail Savchenko, CEO Inite, blockchain enthusiast and serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in fintech and blockchain.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Lundi 19 Septembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Offre : Gestionnaire Middle-Office – Débutant – Fonds de Private Equity Paris

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Family Office – Paris

Embauchez un jeune à la rentrée et profitez des aides

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Stéphane Hincourt -Thomassin nommé Managing Partner au sein du groupe Calmon Partners

L’association de l’économie numérique (ACSEL) fait sa rentrée avec la nomination de Valentin HUEBER au poste de Délégué Général

Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée de deux nouveaux associés en Corporate Finance

Spendesk annonce la nomination de Julien Lafouge au poste de Directeur Financier du Groupe Spendesk

Frédéric PELONG, Directeur Administratif et Financier, intègre le Directoire de Valbiotis

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

International summit “WOW MetaVentures Bangkok” to be held on Dec. 14–15

LE MERCATO DE L’EMPLOI lève 8M€ auprès de Ring Capital et Ixo Private Equity pour accélérer sa croissance et répondre au défi national du plein-emploi !

Kyriba lance Cash Management AI, sa solution de gestion de trésorerie basée sur l’Intelligence Artificielle

Fortia annonce le lancement de Financial Doc Reader, sa solution d’intelligent document processing

The Blockchain Group annonce l’admission aux négociations sur Euronext Growth des titres de sa filiale Eniblock

ITESOFT élargit son offre de dématérialisation à la facture client pour proposer une transition maîtrisée vers la Facture Electronique 2024

Les pays les plus performants en matière de trading de bitcoins en 2022

"The Merge" se réalise avec succès

Première mondiale : Finary lance Predict

La sécurité des identités reste essentielle pour les entreprises

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

Osborne Clarke a conseillé et accompagné ILIUM, acteur stratégique dans le secteur des pools de minage de crypto-actifs, pour l’obtention de son enregistrement en qualité de PSAN

L’association de l’économie numérique (ACSEL) fait sa rentrée avec la nomination de Valentin HUEBER au poste de Délégué Général

La fintech Karmen devrait bientôt dépasser les 10M€ de financements octroyés

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.