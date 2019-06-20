articles liés
This event, Institutional Adoption of Blockchain - Overcoming Barriers to Implementation addresses the challenges of converting blockchain theory into practice within institutions.
Discussion points include: How blockchain can be implemented to streamline certain processes; Blockchain-as-a-service solutions; Global perspective: which governments are actively engaged in research, testing and deploying Blockchain technology; DLT solutions with and without digital assets or virtual currencies and barriers to adoption: lack of regulation, banking services available to blockchain organizations; crypto-related insurance underwriting; and robust custodial solutions.
The panel brings together the leading minds in the blockchain universe right now with Alan Savage, Partner, FinTank; Eric Gravengaard, CEO, Athena Bitcoin & CIO, Red Leaf Advisors; Jason Urban, CEO, Drawbridge Lending and Jim Falvey, General Counsel & Chief Regulatory Officer, EMX .
Stacey Mankoff, Managing Principal of The Mankoff Company and Founder of After the Bell events says ”We have been producing these crypto-oriented panels for several years now and the number one question asked is how do we get the institutions to buy in to really using blockchain;” she added, “it’s a real challenge and often determines the make or break of start-ups in this space. I’m excited to bring this panel together of experienced practitioners who are open to sharing their knowledge.”
This event is not streamed, video-recorded or audio-recorded. The event will be held at the Athena Bitcoin Headquarters in Chicago and starts at 5:45pm CT on July 16. Immediately following the panel discussion is a networking reception. For further information, go to http://bit.ly/InstiBlockChicago. Special discount code ATBPTNR available.
Contact information:
Stacey Mankoff, The Mankoff Company
info@themankoffcompany.com
