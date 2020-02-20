Infinito Partners with Simplex, Brings "Buy Crypto with Credit" Function to Wallet Users

articles liés
-
Commun Announces Direct Onboarding Program for Crypto Communities
-
MetaTrader 5 with Stock Trading on 9 Global Exchanges Now Offered by NAGA
-
Blockchain : Amédée Paris partage en toute transparence les étapes de création de ses produits et ses engagements éthiques avec les consommateurs.
-
Copper.co raises $8m to expand globally as monthly digital asset trading volumes exceed $0.5 billion
-
Blockchain: AMSYS Group Announces Acquisition of HealthConnexx
When first joining the crypto world, most users make their first purchase on centralized exchanges, where security and privacy are far from guaranteed. For safety reasons, traders are told to keep part of their assets on the exchanges, ready for trading, and the other half on a mobile or hardware wallet. This inconvenience is why Infinito has worked with the leading fiat gateway platform Simplex to give users a single place to buy then protect their crypto assets, while removing unwanted transaction fees when sending money back and forth between wallet and exchange.
About this collaboration, Simplex Team shared: "We are happy to support our partners Infinito with this special offer to help boost global crypto adoption. Buying crypto with debit and credit cards has never been easier".
"Thanks to the strategic partnership with Simplex, our users can now purchase Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies using their everyday credit card at great price. With this integration, Infinito Wallet can offer the most complete crypto experience for investors: buy their first coin, track market price, exchange, use their crypto to earn more with DApps, and soon, stake to earn passive income directly on the wallet. We're very pleased to collaborate with an industry leader like Simplex to bring valuable crypto services to users worldwide," says Jack Nguyen, Director of Infinito. After Simplex, Infinito Wallet plans to integrate with regional fiat gateway and exchange services to better serve local users in Southeast Asia.
As a special promotion for this integration, from February 14th to 27th, users can enjoy a 50% discount on service fee when using the wallet's Buy Crypto feature.
About Simplex
Simplex is providing the fiat infrastructure for the crypto world. An EU licensed financial institution, Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% zero chargeback guarantee. Utilizing cutting-edge proprietary fraud prevention solution and AI systems, Simplex blocks fraudulent users and allows legitimate ones to complete payments, thereby, increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their own business growth.
simplex.com/
About Infinito Wallet
Infinito Wallet is a secure multi-crypto wallet that lets users easily start investing and earning more with digital assets. It supports over 2,000 top-ranking coins and tokens as well as decentralized applications. Infinito Wallet is frequently ranked amongst the best wallets for crypto communities.
infinitowallet.io
About this collaboration, Simplex Team shared: "We are happy to support our partners Infinito with this special offer to help boost global crypto adoption. Buying crypto with debit and credit cards has never been easier".
"Thanks to the strategic partnership with Simplex, our users can now purchase Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies using their everyday credit card at great price. With this integration, Infinito Wallet can offer the most complete crypto experience for investors: buy their first coin, track market price, exchange, use their crypto to earn more with DApps, and soon, stake to earn passive income directly on the wallet. We're very pleased to collaborate with an industry leader like Simplex to bring valuable crypto services to users worldwide," says Jack Nguyen, Director of Infinito. After Simplex, Infinito Wallet plans to integrate with regional fiat gateway and exchange services to better serve local users in Southeast Asia.
As a special promotion for this integration, from February 14th to 27th, users can enjoy a 50% discount on service fee when using the wallet's Buy Crypto feature.
About Simplex
Simplex is providing the fiat infrastructure for the crypto world. An EU licensed financial institution, Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% zero chargeback guarantee. Utilizing cutting-edge proprietary fraud prevention solution and AI systems, Simplex blocks fraudulent users and allows legitimate ones to complete payments, thereby, increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their own business growth.
simplex.com/
About Infinito Wallet
Infinito Wallet is a secure multi-crypto wallet that lets users easily start investing and earning more with digital assets. It supports over 2,000 top-ranking coins and tokens as well as decentralized applications. Infinito Wallet is frequently ranked amongst the best wallets for crypto communities.
infinitowallet.io
Chaineum : ICO, STO Boutique
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.