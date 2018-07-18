Quotidien Finance Digitale, Crypto Finance Daily News
              



Inaugural Build The Block Summit Brings Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Leaders To Charlotte


Build The Block Summit, an exclusive conference focused on investing in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, will be hosting its inaugural conference October 19th, 2018 at the Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts in Charlotte, NC.



The conference will include a series of keynotes, moderated panels and fireside chats along with an exhibit floor showcasing blockchain companies and service providers. Build The Block Summit will offer insights into institutional investing strategies, security tokens, regulations, commercial real estate, renewable energy, compliance and other relevant industry topics.

“Community building is the key to mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies,” Build The Block Summit Founder and Owner of Camuso CPA Patrick Camuso, said. “Charlotte offers a strong finance and technology infrastructure with resourceful people. With the right combination of resources and talent, Charlotte has a lot to offer the blockchain community.”

Build the Block Summit is focused on providing attendees and participants with the highest quality networking and informational experience. Tickets are currently on sale at early bird rates. To learn more about the speakers, sponsors and the overall event visit Build The Block Summit.

About Build The Block Summit:
Build The Block Summit is an exclusive networking event hosted by Camuso CPA that is focused on investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
www.buildtheblocksummit.com/

Mercredi 18 Juillet 2018
